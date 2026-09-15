Trump Jr. wedding celebrations sponsored by powerful Russian businessman

Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding weekend celebrations in the Bahamas were partially funded by Umar Kremlev, a wealthy Russian businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to an investigation by ProPublica. Kremlev reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenses, including renting out one of two ultra-exclusive private islands where the three-day party took place, as well as funding a fireworks display, according to records and sources familiar with the event.

Donald Trump Jr. Wedding Celebrations Linked to Russian Businessman

Kremlev serves as the president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), a Switzerland-based sports league financed by the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom, as reported by the Washington Post. The payments for the wedding expenses were reportedly made through an IBA-affiliated entity in Dubai utilized by the organization for financial transactions, according to The Times of India.

Response From the Couple and Family

Bettina Trump confirmed in an Instagram post that Kremlev partially funded the celebration, describing him as a dear friend who generously hosted two nights of celebrations after the wedding. She wrote that the weekend following their private family ceremony had been planned well in advance as a gathering with friends, calling the funding an extraordinarily generous wedding gift, according to AOL. Trump Jr.’s spokesperson stated that Kremlev and Trump Jr. met through a mutual friend in the hunting world and became friends due to shared interests in boxing and the outdoors, adding that Kremlev has no business relationship with Trump Jr.

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The roughly 50-person guest list included members of the Trump family, and Kremlev attended alongside a group of Russian guests who sometimes stood apart and spoke Russian among themselves, according to The Times of India. A spokesperson for Eric Trump stated that he did not know Kremlev and had never heard his name.

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Political Scrutiny and Security Concerns

The financial backing has drawn political attention. Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, pressed for answers on social media regarding the Russian oligarch’s role and what he may have received in return, as reported by Yahoo.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

National security experts expressed concern over the arrangement. Frank Montoya Jr., a retired career FBI official, noted that oligarchs like Kremlev often act in coordination with the Russian government and stated that the financial backing places Trump Jr. in a precarious position. Holden Triplett, who served as Trump’s counterintelligence director on the National Security Council during his first term, stated that Russian intelligence frequently seeks to build ties with U.S. government officials and their family members using money to gain access, according to ProPublica.

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Kremlev’s Background and Sanctions

Kremlev’s ties to Moscow include accompanying Vladimir Putin on a delegation to China and receiving the state honor known as the Order of Friendship in April, according to the Washington Post. Ukraine has imposed personal sanctions on Kremlev, citing his closeness to Putin and Russian security services.

Photo: Washington Post