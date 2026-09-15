Trump Nominates Kimberly Greenwood as Ambassador to Barbados and Eastern Caribbean

President Donald Trump officially nominated Kimberly Greenwood—wife of singer Lee Greenwood—to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The appointment, transmitted to the U.S. Senate for confirmation, continues a long-standing Washington tradition of appointing prominent supporters and campaign donors to key diplomatic posts.

The Diplomatic Appointment and Immediate Reaction

The Trump administration formally sent Kimberly Greenwood’s nomination to Capitol Hill on Monday, placing her name on a broader roster of diplomatic candidates awaiting Senate review. Following the announcement, Kimberly Greenwood shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself, her husband, and President Trump, offering a public expression of gratitude.

“Mr. President, thank you for believing in me and entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity to serve,” she wrote in her online statement. Her husband, Lee Greenwood, whose patriotic anthem “God Bless the USA” has served as Trump’s chosen walk-on music at political gatherings for years, also took to social media to champion the appointment. In his own Instagram post, Lee Greenwood noted that his wife spent 18 years working alongside Trump when he owned the Miss Universe Organization, a tenure that included serving as a director for state-level beauty pageants.

The Bottom Line The Post: Kimberly Greenwood has been nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, pending Senate confirmation.

Kimberly Greenwood has been nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, pending Senate confirmation. The Portfolio: If confirmed, she will simultaneously represent U.S. interests across several nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

If confirmed, she will simultaneously represent U.S. interests across several nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The Precedent: The selection follows a bipartisan tradition of appointing campaign donors, business associates, and key political allies to diplomatic embassies.

Navigating the Eastern Caribbean Portfolio

Should the Senate confirm her appointment, Greenwood’s diplomatic responsibilities will extend far beyond Barbados. According to official nomination details, the role requires her to serve concurrently—and without extra pay—as the chief U.S. envoy to a wide swath of island nations. This combined diplomatic portfolio covers St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo: yahoo.com

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Appointing political allies to these regional assignments is hardly unprecedented. Past administrations on both sides of the aisle have routinely rewarded key fundraisers and loyal surrogates with similar ambassadorships. For instance, Democratic President Joe Biden selected Roger Nyhus, a prominent Seattle business leader and major Democratic Party donor, to hold this same combined diplomatic role.

A Bipartisan Tradition of Political Appointees

While career foreign service officers handle the day-to-day apparatus of international relations, political appointees drawn from donor and supporter networks often occupy visible ambassadorial seats. Historically, most individuals selected from this category exercise minimal influence over core foreign policy decisions. However, high-profile donor-turned-envoys have occasionally generated political headaches for the administrations that put them forward.

Photo: independent.co.uk

Recent Ambassadorial Appointees and Regional Postings Nominee / Envoy Appointing President Assigned Post Kimberly Greenwood Donald Trump Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus Joe Biden Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Wesley Hunt Donald Trump Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

During Trump’s first term, several political appointees faced intense public scrutiny. Hotelier Gordon Sondland, a $1 million inaugural contributor who served as the chief envoy to the European Union, ultimately became a central figure during the president’s first impeachment inquiry before being fired. Similarly, donor-turned-envoy Jeffrey Ross Gunter raised eyebrows among local residents in Reykjavik during his tenure as ambassador to Iceland when he requested armed bodyguards. In Britain, Ambassador Robert “Woody” Johnson faced accusations regarding golf course advocacy and controversial remarks.

Broader Diplomatic Shifts on Capitol Hill

The White House’s Monday announcements extended well beyond the Caribbean posting. Alongside Greenwood, Trump nominated outgoing U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt of Texas to serve as the top envoy to Riyadh. Hunt, who finished third in the March 2026 Texas Republican primary for the U.S. Senate behind Ken Paxton and John Cornyn, approaches a delicate moment in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

Trump nominates Lee Greenwood's wife to serve as ambassador to Barbados #Shorts

If confirmed by the Senate, Hunt will head to Riyadh as ongoing regional conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and Houthi rebels in Yemen continue. Before entering politics, Hunt served as a U.S. Army officer and worked as a diplomatic liaison in Saudi Arabia, giving him prior familiarity with the region. Additional White House announcements on Monday included vacant ambassadorial nominations for Haiti, Somalia, Djibouti, and Suriname, signaling a push by the administration to staff key diplomatic missions.

Looking Ahead to Senate Confirmation

The nomination now moves to the Senate for confirmation. As Capitol Hill weighs Greenwood’s nomination alongside other high-profile diplomatic picks, the spotlight remains fixed on the intersection of long-term political loyalty and international representation.