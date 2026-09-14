United States President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that Washington will eventually exit its military involvement in Iran unless the administration decides to remain and secure its petroleum reserves, drawing a direct parallel to ongoing U.S. policy in Venezuela. Speaking to the press during the Irish Open at his golf course in Doonbeg, Trump asserted that the broader conflict will conclude either before or shortly after the upcoming midterm elections.

Geopolitical Posture and the Shadow of Venezuela

According to reporting from CNN, the president noted that U.S. forces would depart the region eventually, “unless we decide to stay and keep the oil, like in Venezuela.” This rhetoric mirrors the administration’s economic footprint in South America, where energy firms have re-entered the market following the capture of Nicolás Maduro in January and the subsequent backing of acting president Delcy Rodríguez.

When questioned about prospective democratic transitions in Caracas, Trump maintained a pragmatic stance, remarking that elections in Venezuela will occur “when they are ready.” Meanwhile, El Comercio highlighted that the administration views the Venezuelan energy sector’s recovery as a financial success, with the president claiming the country is generating substantial revenue and creating thousands of jobs after years of economic distress.

Energy Market Shockwaves and the Strait of Hormuz

Trump’s remarks on Iran arrive amid severe volatility in global energy markets. Middle Eastern hostilities have pushed world oil prices to US$ 108 this week, while domestic energy costs inside the United States have reached unprecedented thresholds. CNN data indicates that diesel prices crossed the six-dollar-per-gallon mark for the first time in history, surging over 55 percent since the onset of the conflict—outpacing a roughly 40 percent increase in standard gasoline.

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The strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global crude historically passes, remains a focal point of diplomatic maneuvering. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi noted that an upcoming diplomatic framework with Oman and neighboring Gulf states—including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq—will not immediately facilitate the reopening of the vital waterway. According to regional reports, Tehran demands the full restoration of prior peace memorandums before altering its maritime posture.

Trump dismissed the regional diplomatic track, telling reporters that the outcome depends entirely on the participants. “I don’t care. That’s up to them. That’s fine. As long as Israel, along with the nations we’re talking about, are happy, that’s fine,” he stated prior to a golf outing in County Clare.

The Ukrainian Diesel Factor

In a surprising pivot, Trump placed significant blame for the global fuel crisis on the ongoing war in Eastern Europe rather than solely on Middle Eastern instability. The administration has explicitly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to halt targeted strikes on Russian diesel refineries.

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“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing: stop attacking diesel facilities in Russia. Attack other targets, but not the diesel refineries, because it’s causing a shortage of this fuel,” Trump warned from Ireland. According to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, Russia stands as the world’s second-largest diesel exporter behind the United States. Trump stated that these facility strikes have had a greater impact on the global diesel supply than the instability in the Middle East generated by the conflict with Iran.

The Road Ahead for Regional Stability

The intersection of military engagement, maritime blockades in the Gulf, and European refining bottlenecks creates a complex matrix for global policymakers. While the White House insists that a diplomatic resolution or a favorable economic footprint in petroleum-rich territories will dictate the longevity of its overseas deployments, the immediate economic fallout continues to reverberate through domestic transportation and industrial sectors.

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Observers will be closely watching whether upcoming regional talks in Muscat yield any practical concessions for maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.