Britain has appealed to Interpol to reject Argentinian red notice requests for individuals involved in the offshore Sea Lion oil project near the Falkland Islands, arguing the arrest warrants are politically motivated attempts to sabotage local economic development. The diplomatic escalation comes as bilateral tensions over the British overseas territory reach their highest point since the 1982 conflict.

The Interpol Appeal Over Sea Lion Arrest Requests

UK officials dispatched an urgent letter to Interpol headquarters in Lyon earlier this week. The government in London maintains that Argentina is attempting to weaponize international policing tools to intimidate corporations and workers out of operating in the South Atlantic archipelago.

The core of the dispute centers on the Sea Lion oil project in the north Falklands basin. Developed jointly by the Israeli company Navitas and British partner Rockhopper Exploration, the venture holds the economic potential to triple the Falkland Islands’ gross domestic product. However, Argentinian President Javier Milei has vowed to block the extraction efforts by criminalizing corporate participants and deterring prospective international investors.

ARGENTINA ASKS UK AND RED CROSS TO HELP IDENTIFY FALKLANDS WAR DEAD

Interpol sources indicated that the organization responded by reaffirming its commitment to Article 3 of its constitution. That article strictly forbids the agency from undertaking any interventions or activities of a political character. Despite these assurances from Lyon, UK officials remain apprehensive that Buenos Aires might successfully convince individual member states to process the requests through domestic legal frameworks rather than recognizing their political underpinnings.

Criminal Proceedings Expand to Corporate Affiliates

The diplomatic collision over policing notices coincides with broader legal offensives launched by the Casa Rosada. President Milei has already initiated criminal proceedings against executives and partners linked to the Sea Lion drilling operations. A draft bill to be introduced into the Argentinian congress would expand financial and legal sanctions to corporate affiliates, shareholders, financial intermediaries, and suppliers.

Andrea Clausen, the chief executive of the Falklands government, acknowledged the acute threat posed by Argentina’s reliance on Interpol. While expressing hope that the international agency would decline actionable steps, local stakeholders have independently reviewed Interpol constitutional protocols to gauge their protective scope. Meanwhile, workers across the Falklands’ oil and fisheries sectors face growing anxiety regarding potential travel restrictions, particularly if transiting through South American nations sympathetic to Argentinian sovereignty claims.

Adding another layer to the confrontation, Buenos Aires is widely expected to trigger formal legal arbitration under Annex VII of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos). The action follows a two-week ultimatum issued on September 28, in which Milei demanded a complete halt to the Sea Lion drilling project. Legal analysts and Falkland Islands assembly members, including Dean Dent, note that similar maritime sovereignty challenges have routinely been dismissed by international tribunals as foundational territorial disputes rather than narrow maritime regulation cases.

Geopolitical Stakes and Sovereign Resilience

Metric / Event Details Geographic Distance Archipelago lies 300 miles east of the Patagonian coast. Referendum Result 99.8% voted to remain British in 2013 (3,600 residents). Unclos Deadline Expiry Monday deadline lapsed, triggering expected arbitration. Historical Conflict 74-day war in 1982 resulted in 907 total casualties.

The sovereignty dispute involves starkly contrasting positions on self-determination versus historical territorial claims. In a 2013 referendum, 99.8% of the 3,600 residents of the 700 islands voted to remain a British overseas territory, with only three opposing votes. Argentina continues to dismiss the referendum entirely, maintaining its claim over the archipelago—referred to locally as Las Malvinas—following the 1982 conflict initiated under General Leopoldo Galtieri.

To counter the mounting diplomatic and legal pressure, the UK government has assembled an in-depth team of legal advisers and King’s Counsel to contest any Unclos proceedings. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham recently raised the issue during parliamentary discussions, confirming direct engagement with international partners regarding the declared democratic will of the Falkland islanders to maintain their current constitutional status.