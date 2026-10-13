Hurricane Isaias Slams into Florida’s Gulf Coast, Leaves at Least 4 Dead

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According to local10.com, at least four fatalities occurred and widespread damage across the Southeast followed when Hurricane Isaias struck Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm.

Landfall and Immediate Casualties in Florida and Alabama

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed two storm-related deaths in the state. Two additional people were killed in Alabama after a tree fell onto their home. Following its late Friday landfall close to Destin accompanied by winds reaching 110 mph, Isaias caused some of the most severe destruction in the Florida Panhandle.

Throughout the Gulf Coast, the severe weather system brought down power lines, pulled trees up by the roots, and dropped several inches of rainfall. Some gas stations were left heavily damaged. DeSantis said Florida plans to seek federal disaster assistance after local officials complete their assessments.

Hurricane Isaias slams into Gulf Coast; live in Florida | NewsNation Prime Full Show

“We are going to submit a disaster declaration once we get the data from the counties,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Search, Rescue, and Recovery Operations

As communities started the recovery process after the storm, Global Empowerment Mission personnel were among those providing aid to residents in Pensacola. In one neighborhood, a home that was still under construction was reduced to rubble. “This house that was under construction was knocked down to the foundation,” a worker said.

The destruction extended beyond Florida. In southwest Georgia, a driver captured video of a tornado spawned by the hurricane. As the system tracked through her neighborhood, DeKalb County, Georgia, resident and homeowner Andrea Corbett recounted the terrifying moments.

“I got up, I couldn’t see out of the window, and I started to panic a little bit, but, um, eventually pulled myself together, called 911,” Corbett said.

Federal Disaster Assessment and Returning Task Forces

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently assessing the scale of the ruin and identifying the support required by impacted areas while cleanup efforts proceed. Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate explained that officials must evaluate damage to homes and determine how many residents have been affected.

“What are the impacts to housing? Is there going to be a need for temporary housing assistance? How many people have been impacted?” Fugate said. “Those are things that will go into the damage assessment and ultimately in the recommendations to the president if assistance is required,” Fugate said.

Meanwhile, Florida Task Force One and Florida Task Force Two are returning to South Florida following their deployments to the Panhandle. Florida Task Force Two first responders are expected back around 2 p.m. Monday, while Florida Task Force One personnel are expected to return around 3 p.m. City of Miami Fire Rescue broadcast footage recorded during Florida Task Force Two’s deployment as crews navigated water-logged streets and utilized ATVs and airboats to assist people in Mossy Head while the wider area embarks on its prolonged recovery.

More on this story: Tropical system Isaias leaves four dead and cuts power in US · Hurricane Isaias live updates: Gulf Coast braces for dangerous storm

More on Hurricane Isaias: Hurricane Isaias triggers Gulf oil cuts and Gulf coast evacuations · Hurricane Isaias Leaves Over 267,000 Alabama Power Customers Without Electricity · NC Counties Prepare for Hurricane Isaias Flooding and Wind

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