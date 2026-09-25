UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that London will maintain sanctions against Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman. The diplomatic stance comes despite the European Union’s decision to lift restrictive measures against the two oligarchs during meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A Diplomatic Divergence in London and Brussels

Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, London and Brussels had largely been aligned on sanctions. But that unity just hit a speed bump. Earlier this week in New York, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham made it clear to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that British policy diverges from the latest decisions coming out of the European continent.

The Council of the EU adopted a final decision on September 22 to extend restrictive measures against individuals undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty for another 36 months. Yet, Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman were removed from the European sanctions list. Downing Street immediately signaled it would play no part in granting that reprieve.

During an online media briefing, President Zelenskyy addressed the issue directly. “The prime minister assured me that he has no intention of doing so. I am very grateful to him,” Zelenskyy told reporters, confirming that London plans to keep both oligarchs under sanctions. A formal Downing Street statement echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the “need to keep increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions to ensure he came to the table.”

Tracing the Footprint of Russian Wealth in the UK

Both Usmanov and Fridman have had interests within the British capital. Fridman relocated to London in 2013, but left the country after sanctions were imposed. Usmanov, meanwhile, is best known internationally for his investments in London’s Arsenal football club—a stake he ultimately exited in 2018.

By refusing to follow the EU’s lead, Burnham’s administration is drawing a hard line. The UK maintains that allies should continue to maintain their sanctions to exert pressure on Russia to end the war.

Sanction Status of Key Russian Oligarchs (September) Oligarch EU Status (Post-Sept 22) UK Status Notable UK Association Alisher Usmanov Removed from list Sanctions Maintained Former investor in Arsenal FC Mikhail Fridman Removed from list Sanctions Maintained Resident in London from 2013

Looking Ahead at Future Restrictive Packages

While the divergence between London and Brussels highlights friction, Ukrainian officials maintain that broader European alignment remains intact. Zelenskyy noted that assurances were provided regarding subsequent EU measures, including upcoming sanctions packages targeting Russia’s ballistic missile capabilities and an assurance that the next 3,000 individuals subject to sanctions would not be removed from future sanctions packages.

Photo: yahoo.com

As diplomatic maneuvers continue in international forums, the UK’s refusal to soften its stance ensures that the architecture of financial deterrence against Russian wealth remains fractured across the English Channel.