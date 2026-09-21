US Auto Industry Urges Trump to Block Chinese Automakers Ahead of Xi Meeting

Major U.S. automotive trade groups, representing manufacturers including General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), sent a joint letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 18, 2026, urging his administration to bar Chinese automakers from selling, importing, or manufacturing passenger vehicles inside the United States ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Bottom Line The Coalition: Six major trade associations representing traditional Detroit automakers, foreign brands, roughly 17,000 franchised dealers, and parts suppliers united to press the White House against opening domestic doors to Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Six major trade associations representing traditional Detroit automakers, foreign brands, roughly 17,000 franchised dealers, and parts suppliers united to press the White House against opening domestic doors to Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Regulatory Shield: Existing federal rules established in early 2025 under the Biden administration prohibit Chinese vehicles due to national security risks tied to connected car data systems, while current tariffs exceed 100% on imported Chinese electric vehicles.

Existing federal rules established in early 2025 under the Biden administration prohibit Chinese vehicles due to national security risks tied to connected car data systems, while current tariffs exceed 100% on imported Chinese electric vehicles. The Stakes: As Washington prepares for high-level bilateral talks, lawmakers and industry leaders warn that permitting companies like BYD Company (SEHK: 1211) to establish U.S. manufacturing footprints would siphon market share and shift industrial jobs.

A Unified Front Ahead of the Washington Summit

The American automotive sector has drawn a hard line in the sand. In a coordinated letter viewed by CNBC and Reuters, six powerhouse trade organizations—including the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the American Automotive Policy Council, Autos Drive America, MEMA (The Vehicle Suppliers Association), the National Automobile Dealers Association, and the Zero Emission Transportation Association—demanded that the White House maintain strict barriers against Chinese automotive market entry.

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This coordinated push arrives on the eve of President Trump’s scheduled meetings in Washington with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The timing is critical. Just days prior, on September 11, 2026, Trump remarked on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle that he would accept Chinese automakers building manufacturing plants on U.S. soil if they chose to do so.

Here is the core argument from the letter: “We urge your administration to maintain policies that keep the door firmly shut to Chinese automakers seeking to sell, import or manufacture vehicles inside the U.S.” The coalition emphasizes that Chinese automakers currently hold zero market share in the United States. Permitting them to establish domestic assembly facilities would hand foreign state-backed competitors a permanent foothold at the expense of companies that have made generational capital investments in American manufacturing.

National Security, Data Protection, and Existing Trade Barriers

The resistance to Chinese automotive penetration is not solely economic; it is deeply rooted in national security and data sovereignty. Under regulatory frameworks established in early 2025 by the Biden administration, federal rules effectively banned Chinese automakers from deploying passenger vehicles in the U.S. market. These restrictions specifically target connected vehicle infrastructure—including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity, and satellite communications—due to risks that vehicles could harvest sensitive geolocation and driver data and transmit it back to foreign servers.

Complementing these regulatory firewalls, the United States maintains punitive tariff rates exceeding 100% on imported Chinese electric vehicles. Furthermore, congressional leaders are actively reviewing additional legislation designed to harden these prohibitions.

Automakers Urge Trump Not to Allow Chinese Cars Into U.S. Ahead of Xi Summit

U.S. Regulatory and Market Defense Measures Against Chinese Automakers (As of September 2026) Policy Mechanism Implementation / Status Primary Objective Connected Vehicle Ban Enacted early 2025 Prohibits vehicles utilizing Chinese software, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular tech to prevent sensitive driver data transfer. Tariff Structure Active (Exceeding 100%) Neutralizes price-advantage subsidies provided by the Chinese government to domestic electric vehicle manufacturers. Congressional Legislation Under Consideration in Congress Proposes tightening statutory prohibitions on import and domestic assembly authorizations.

Industry advocates stress that the automotive sector serves as a foundational pillar for advanced manufacturing and defense readiness. According to the industry coalition’s letter, this ecosystem possesses the specialized workforce and engineering capacity required to pivot during a national emergency. Once that industrial base is hollowed out by subsidized foreign competition, rebuilding it is nearly impossible.

Political Flashpoints and Congressional Warning Shots

Michigan Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin publicly flagged reports indicating that President Xi Jinping might bring executives from Chinese electric vehicle titan BYD to Washington for the upcoming bilateral meetings. Slotkin warned that such a maneuver would signal active negotiations to permit Chinese vehicle imports or domestic manufacturing joint ventures.

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Echoing these concerns on the Republican side, Representative John Moolenaar, who serves as the Republican chair of the House China committee, stated that China utilizes firms like BYD to execute industrial policies explicitly designed to undercut and bankrupt Western automotive manufacturing bases.

As the White House navigates these competing economic pressures, the administration faces a delicate balancing act. While the executive branch aims to foster industrial growth and secure favorable terms during high-level diplomatic summits, the domestic auto lobby has made it clear that compromising on automotive import barriers is a non-starter for the thousands of dealers, suppliers, and multinational automakers operating within American borders.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.