US Prepares $2.8B Sale of 40,000 Bombs to Israel

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing to sell approximately 40,000 heavy-duty 2,000-pound bombs to Israel valued at roughly $2.8 billion, according to reporting by The Washington Post. This transaction represents the largest transaction of Washington with this type of heavy ammunition.

The Bottom Line Transaction Scale: The $2.8 billion package involves roughly 40,000 munitions weighing approximately 900 kilos each, financed through U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

The $2.8 billion package involves roughly 40,000 munitions weighing approximately 900 kilos each, financed through U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF). Asset Breakdown: The shipment includes 20,000 general-purpose MK-84 and BLU-117 bombs, alongside 20,000 units of the I-2000 bunker-penetrating warheads.

The shipment includes 20,000 general-purpose MK-84 and BLU-117 bombs, alongside 20,000 units of the I-2000 bunker-penetrating warheads. Historical Context: The volume surpasses previous transfers authorized by the Biden administration and the Trump administration last year.

Decoding the Munitions Supply Chain and Financial Mechanism

When the transaction is processed, the financial architecture relies on the U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF) framework. Under this program, United States taxpayer money is provided to buying countries to acquire weapons.

The order itself is heavily weighted toward high-impact ordnance. According to details published by The Washington Post, the inventory features 20,000 general-purpose MK-84 and BLU-117 units, alongside 20,000 units of the I-2000 specialized warheads. The latter are engineered as penetrating warheads to attack bunkers and other armored structures.

Comparative Analysis of Recent U.S. Administrations

To gauge the magnitude of this transaction, historical transfer volumes are used. The Biden administration is estimated to have sold approximately 14,000 similar munitions after the Hamas attacks of October 2023. However, that administration withheld a scheduled transfer of 1,800 heavy bombs in May 2024 due to concern that Israel could use them in an operation in densely populated areas of Rafah.

Photo: elheraldo.hn

By contrast, the current package surpasses those previous volumes. It scales past the more than 39,000 units notified for transfer by the Trump administration last year. Here is the math on how recent U.S. allocations compare:

Administration / Period Estimated Munition Volume Primary Focus / Notes Biden Administration (Post-Oct 2023) ~14,000 units Includes a withheld shipment of 1,800 units in May 2024. Trump Administration (Last Year) ~39,000 units Notification of transfer for heavy aerial bombs. Current Trump Administration (Sept 2026) ~40,000 units Valued at approximately $2.8 billion via FMF funding.

Geopolitical Strains and Defense Sector Implications

The deployment of 2,000-pound munitions—recognized as some of the most destructive in the U.S. arsenal—continues to draw international scrutiny. These weapons have faced criticism regarding their frequent use in Gaza and Lebanon, as highlighted in reports by The Washington Post.

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Strategic Outlook on Global Defense Spend

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.