US Russia Sanctions Act and Crude Oil to Drive Indian Stock Market Trends

Indian equities entered the trading week driven primarily by shifting crude oil prices, rising global bond yields, and geopolitical developments. Investor sentiment faces fresh pressure following the enactment of US sanctions targeting Russian energy buyers, alongside crucial upcoming macroeconomic prints and domestic market events.

The Bottom Line

Geopolitical Risk: US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, introducing potential tariffs of up to 100 per cent on top buyers of Russian crude, including India and China.

US President Donald Trump signed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, introducing potential tariffs of up to 100 per cent on top buyers of Russian crude, including India and China. Market Drag: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew ₹20,974 crore from Indian equities in September, pressured by elevated crude prices and higher US Treasury yields.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) withdrew ₹20,974 crore from Indian equities in September, pressured by elevated crude prices and higher US Treasury yields. Domestic Catalysts: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) initial public offering reached full subscription, setting up a major market listing.

Crude Oil, Sanctions, and the New Trade Front

As trading opened, market participants closely tracked developments stemming from Washington. US President Donald Trump signed H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, granting the administration broad authority to levy tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from major purchasers of Russian oil and gas.

India and China stand directly in the crosshairs of this legislation due to their purchases of Russian crude. According to Ponmudi R, CEO – Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, this policy shift introduces an entirely new layer of volatility for domestic equities. The law takes effect within 30 days and targets the top five purchasers of Russian hydrocarbons over the preceding 12-month window.

Crude oil benchmarks reacted to the legislative squeeze and ongoing tensions.

Market Performance and Flow Indicators (Mid-September 2026) Index / Metric Value / Movement BSE Sensex Weekly Change Dropped 486.8 points, or 0.65 per cent NSE Nifty Weekly Change Dipped 51.7 points, or 0.22 per cent FPI Outflows (September) ₹20,974 crore NSE IPO Size ₹22,569 crore

Foreign Capital Outflows and Domestic Index Pressures

During the preceding week, the BSE benchmark Sensex gave up 486.8 points, translating to 0.65 per cent, while the NSE Nifty slid 51.7 points, or 0.22 per cent.

So far this September, Foreign Portfolio Investors have divested Rs 20,974 crore from Indian stocks against a backdrop of elevated crude prices, higher US interest rates, rising bond yields, and global uncertainties. Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research at Religare Broking, noted that global updates regarding US-Iran tensions, crude trajectories, and US Treasury yields will dictate near-term direction. Higher yields in Western debt markets continue to draw capital away from higher-risk developing economies.

Despite the broader macroeconomic headwinds, domestic primary markets displayed resilience. On Friday, the ₹22,569-crore initial public offering of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) achieved full subscription on its second bidding day, powered by strong participation from non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers. Strong institutional and non-institutional demand provided a rare bright spot against a bleak macroeconomic backdrop ahead of the official listing.

Macroeconomic Indicators and Global Flash PMIs

Market participants face a heavy data docket this week. According to Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, investors are parsing flash Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) prints across India, the United States, and the Eurozone.

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At the same time, upcoming US labour market reports will heavily influence Federal Reserve rate expectations. Among domestic developments, the NSE’s September 24 market entry emerges as a key milestone for Indian stocks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.