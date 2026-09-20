The Federal Aviation Administration is deploying the SMART system, an artificial intelligence system designed to advise air traffic controllers on managing traffic flows and identifying conflicts. Slated to launch as soon as Monday, September 21, across three major Washington, DC area airports, the rollout marks the initial phase of a nationwide deployment covering 29 million square miles of US airspace.

Under the Hood of the SMART Deployment

Developed as part of an $875 million, 12-year contract awarded to Boston-based Air Space Intelligence in June, the SMART system relies on advanced AI models to crunch massive data streams. The software processes airline schedules, real-time weather conditions, airport capacity metrics, and overarching airspace parameters to forecast traffic trajectories.

For now, the technical integration remains strictly advisory. According to agency clarifications, the tool will not alter active control procedures or override human decisions. Instead, it funnels alternative route information directly through existing legacy hardware, acting as an advanced decision-support layer rather than an autonomous controller.

Air Space Intelligence claims its proprietary platforms already assist in managing over 40 percent of US air traffic through various private sector partnerships.

Confronting a Legacy Infrastructure and Workforce Crisis

This technological injection arrives as the FAA wrestles with mounting operational pressures. The agency is currently navigating a multi-billion-dollar modernization backlog to replace critical infrastructure, including radar systems dating back to the 1980s. Alongside aging silicon and cabling, the agency faces a persistent shortage of certified air traffic controllers—a deficit widely characterized by industry stakeholders as a permanent crisis.

Workforce strains intensified significantly following government shutdowns and federal layoffs initiated by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) throughout 2025. The human cost and systemic risks of these staffing deficits were tragically underscored in January 2025, when a fatal mid-air collision near Reagan National Airport claimed 67 lives. Investigators partially attributed the disaster to a single controller juggling multiple distinct types of traffic simultaneously.

Assessing the Rollout Strategy

Staging the deployment across the Washington, DC metropolitan airports provides a controlled testing ground for software behavior under high-density conditions.

Photo: theaicronicle.com

“Right call,” noted Philip Mann, principal consultant at Vector Strategic Consulting LLC, assessing the decision to launch SMART in a limited scope prior to nationwide integration. Mann advises on aviation safety and AI governance, drawing on a 17-year tenure across multiple roles within the FAA.

The immediate objectives for the deployment are precise: reduce aircraft fuel burn, improve on-time flight performance, and accelerate recovery timelines following severe weather events or sudden airspace congestion spikes.

The Road Ahead for National Airspace

As Monday’s tentative launch window approaches, the ultimate success of the SMART platform depends on seamless human-AI collaboration.