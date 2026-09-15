US Space Force confirms first deployment of space weapons in orbit

The United States has confirmed it deployed a space weapon in Earth’s orbit, the first time it has acknowledged such offensive capabilities, the US Space Force confirmed on Monday. Officials stated these on-orbit capabilities are designed to defend joint forces against hostile adversary actions, signaling a major shift in military strategy as major global powers increasingly contest the space domain.

While military leaders have previously discussed plans to enhance space-based defense capabilities, the acknowledgment by the US Space Force marks an official threshold in openly admitting the presence of such systems in space, coming directly from a statement issued in WASHINGTON according to Arab News and FRANCE 24 with AFP.

The Scope and Purpose of On-Orbit Space Control

Details regarding the exact technical specifications or the timeline of the deployment remain closely guarded, with france24.com and arabnews.com reporting that the statement did not provide specifics on the weapons. Speaking at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Monday, US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said the “on orbit weapon was necessary to safeguard US forces against hostile enemy action. Meink said the US was ready for evolving threats”, but did not elaborate on the weapon’s capabilities or when it was put into orbit.

“The US has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.” Photo: arabnews.com US Space Force spokesperson, via Agence France-Presse

A US Space Force spokesperson said in a statement that did not provide specifics on the weapons: The US has on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.

A spokesperson for the branch further clarified that these systems serve dual purposes under military command directives, stating via france24.com and arabnews.com that these capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes.

A US Space Force spokesperson stated: Space control encapsulates the mission areas required to contest and control the space domain – employing kinetic and non-kinetic means to affect adversary capabilities through disruption, degradation and even destruction, if necessary. The statement added that these capabilities can be employed for offensive and defensive purposes at the direction of combatant commands.

Geopolitical Rivals and the Shifting Balance in Orbit

This deployment occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions with primary geopolitical rivals, specifically China and Russia. Senior military leaders have previously said they planned to boost military capabilities in space, citing Russian and Chinese programmes developing ways to attack and disrupt US satellites in a future conflict. The Trump administration has said that space-based capabilities – and interceptor missiles – are a crucial part of its planned “Golden Dome” defence system to protect the US from missiles and other airborne threats.

Photo: france24.com

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The US Space Force asserts that China develops and operates space and counterspace capabilities as part of a military modernisation strategy, while Russia views space as a warfighting domain and believes space supremacy will be a decisive factor in future conflicts.

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In early February, it was revealed that two Russian satellites have likely intercepted the communications of at least a dozen European ones since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Such interceptions may have allowed Russian intelligence services to read the sensitive data they transmit, or hypothetically, even to take control of the satellites. In 2024, the US said Russia had launched a satellite which it believed may be capable of attacking other such probes. Russia did not publicly comment on the issue.

Last year President Donald Trump issued an executive order underlining the US Space Force’s role in not only defending assets, but also as an attacking force. The US Space Force – the newest branch of the US military in more than 70 years – was launched in 2019 as a way to protect American assets in space, including hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

Treaty Boundaries and the Evolution of Orbital Warfare

The militarisation of space is as old as the space race itself – as soon as Sputnik was launched into orbit in 1957, Washington and Moscow began exploring ways to both arm and destroy satellites. The biggest worry was once about nuclear weapons in space, but the superpowers and other countries signed the Outer Space Treaty in 1967, banning weapons of mass destruction in orbit. A 1967 treaty banned weapons of mass destruction in orbit.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Since then, key powers including the US, Russia, China, and India have been exploring other capabilities outside of the treaty, such as targeting rivals’ satellites – which are key for military communications, surveillance and navigation. Over the decades following the treaty, nations have continuously explored methods to contest orbital assets outside those historical restrictions. Because modern military communications, navigation, and surveillance rely on satellite networks, protecting these vantage points has transformed Earth’s orbit into a key domain for international competition.