ASEAN Ministers Meet in Manila for Disaster Resilience Conference

Ministers and disaster management agency heads from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathered in Manila for the two-day ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Disaster Resilience, which opened on September 15, 2026. Hosted by the Office of Civil Defense under the Philippines’ chairship, the meeting focuses on turning regional frameworks into concrete implementation across risk reduction, financing, and emergency response.

Translating Regional Commitments Into Ground-Level Action

Earlier this week, regional policymakers converged in the Philippine capital to address mounting disaster vulnerabilities across Southeast Asia. According to coverage from The Philippine Star, the conference centers heavily on bridging the gap between high-level international declarations and operational reality. Officials are evaluating how member states manage disaster risk reduction, early preparedness, anticipatory action, emergency response, recovery, and financial innovation.

Here is why that matters for regional stability: Southeast Asia remains one of the most disaster-prone geographies on the planet, facing frequent typhoons, seismic activity, and escalating climate pressures. This flagship event under the Philippine chairship seeks to establish a unified whole-of-society approach to these recurring shocks.

Key Figures Driving the Manila Agenda

High-ranking officials are leading the ministerial discussions, bringing distinct institutional perspectives to the table. Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, special envoy of the president on disaster risk reduction and management, are among the prominent speakers addressing the delegates in Manila.

Their participation underscores the intersection of national security, civil defense, and environmental policy.

Overview of the 2026 ASEAN Disaster Resilience Meetings Detail Specification Event ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Disaster Resilience (AMCDR) Location Manila, Philippines Dates Starting September 15, 2026 Host Agency Office of Civil Defense (Philippines) Key Officials Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., Special Envoy Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga

Broader Diplomatic and Economic Implications

Beyond immediate emergency protocols, the Manila conference serves as a critical stepping stone in a broader diplomatic calendar. The Philippine News Agency notes that these gatherings form part of an extensive lineup of ASEAN meetings leading up to the main summit scheduled for November 2026.

Photo: qa.philstar.com

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