USC loses to Oregon in yet another broken promise of the Lincoln Riley era

USC football suffered a 41-27 defeat against Oregon at the Coliseum on Saturday, September 26, 2026, marking a significant setback in Lincoln Riley’s fifth-year tenure. The game featured a controversial targeting ejection of a Trojans defender, an injury to the opposing quarterback, and escalating pressure on the program’s direction.

Almost five years ago, Lincoln Riley stepped onto the Coliseum rooftop deck wearing a slick blue suit and glossy cardinal tie, declaring that this place is going to be the mecca of college football. On Saturday evening, as the final seconds ticked away on a 41-27 loss, fans trudged toward the exits. The latest defeat against No. 20 Oregon left the Trojans with a 3-1 record and a mounting list of familiar problems.

Desman Stephens Ejection and a Porous USC Defense

The defining and most alarming sequence of the afternoon unfolded in the second quarter when USC linebacker Desman Stephens delivered a dirty hit on Oregon quarterback Dante Moore as the runner went into a feet-first slide. Moore lay motionless on the turf for an extended period before medical staff placed him on a stretcher, carted him off the field, and transported him by ambulance to a local hospital.

While players from both teams engaged in a heated shoving match, Stephens was seen smiling and celebrating on the field. Ejected for targeting, Stephens remained on the Trojans’ sideline during the second half. When asked why the player was permitted to stay on the bench, Riley offered a blunt explanation.

Oregon and USC to face off in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 26

“Why? Because he’s on our football team.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning condemned the sequence during his postgame remarks, stating that it was a disgusting play. Lanning added that the incident shifted the emotional momentum of the sideline.

“The energy changed. A lot of guys on the sideline, they were emotional in that moment, including myself.”

Dylan Raiola Takes Over as Oregon Capitalizes on Penalties

The loss of their starting quarterback did little to stall the Ducks’ offense. Nebraska transfer backup quarterback Dylan Raiola entered the game and orchestrated an aerial assault, throwing for 289 yards and two touchdowns. In total, the defense gave up 504 yards to Oregon, marking the third-most yardage surrendered over the past three seasons. The Ducks scored on six of their final seven drives.

Best College Football Sportsbook Promos for Week 1

USC’s offense matched up through quarterback Jayden Maiava, who passed for 326 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23 of 42 attempts. However, the ground game stalled completely, with the Trojans averaging a mere 3.6 yards per carry. Early execution issues set a negative tone when a 13-play opening drive culminated in a missed field-goal attempt wide right by Caden Chittenden following a third-down sack.

Dan Lanning’s Postgame Jab and the Broader Rivalry

The rivalry took an even sharper conversational turn during the postgame podium session. Lanning highlighted his program’s regional dominance over the Trojans with a pointed remark directed at the local entertainment scene.

Photo: pressdemocrat.com

“Three wins against these guys, I guess if you’re from this area and you’re interested in winning football games, you should go to Oregon. If you’re interested in going to a Chris Brown concert, you should go here.” Ferentz Warns Money Gap Is Dividing Big Ten Football

The defeat compounds pressure on a program that entered the year boasting a pricier roster, a new defensive coordinator, and more NFL draft picks than at any point during Riley’s tenure. Despite a massive upgrade in Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) funding and a revamped coaching staff, the Trojans remain winless against Oregon under Riley.

College Football Playoff Math and the Remaining Big Ten Schedule

With their first loss arriving before September concludes, the Trojans face a steep uphill climb to secure a postseason bid. Analysts note that clearing the likely threshold of a 10-2 overall record required for a College Football Playoff spot means the Trojans seemingly must win at least six of their final seven games.