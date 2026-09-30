VCU Health Celebrates Topping Out of Pauley Heart Center Pavilion

The Pauley Heart Center Pavilion at VCU Health reached a structural milestone as health system leadership and local figures placed the final steel beam atop the 93,000-square-foot facility in Richmond’s Diamond District.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Consolidated Outpatient Care: The facility brings imaging, diagnostics, and cardiac rehab into a single building, reducing the need for patients to travel between multiple hospital departments.

The facility brings imaging, diagnostics, and cardiac rehab into a single building, reducing the need for patients to travel between multiple hospital departments. Advanced Diagnostics: The pavilion will house high-resolution MRI and CT equipment specifically tailored for complex cardiovascular evaluations.

The pavilion will house high-resolution MRI and CT equipment specifically tailored for complex cardiovascular evaluations. Specialized Rehabilitation: The site features Virginia’s first full-size indoor cardiac rehab walking track with integrated group exercise space.

Structural Milestones and Regional Health Demographics

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death across the United States, driving health systems to re-engineer how outpatient services are delivered. During the topping-off ceremony on Sherwood Avenue, Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao, Ph.D., emphasized that uniting research, clinical excellence, and training in a single location creates a scalable model for regional heart health. The facility sits adjacent to Interstates 64 and 95, positioning it near public transportation corridors and neighboring developments such as the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Brook Road Pavilion.

The architectural framework of the 93,000-square-foot building is designed to minimize patient transit times between diagnostic evaluation and specialized treatment. Diana Cantor, chair of the Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors, noted that housing teaching, research, and treatment in one location directly supports individualized care pathways. VCU Health’s flagship medical center currently holds a national ranking of No. 29 and the top spot in Virginia for cardiology, heart surgery, and vascular surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Integrating Advanced Imaging and Cardiac Rehabilitation

Modern outpatient cardiology relies heavily on non-invasive imaging modalities to detect early-stage vascular disease and structural abnormalities. The Pauley Heart Center Pavilion will integrate advanced MRI and CT imaging suites directly into its clinical workflow, allowing cardiologists to assess myocardial perfusion and coronary anatomy with high spatial resolution. According to Greg Hundley, M.D., director of the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, years of strategic planning went into designing a facility capable of reducing the regional burden of cardiovascular disease.

In addition to diagnostic imaging, the facility prioritizes secondary prevention through structured lifestyle intervention. The building will house the Pauley Heart Center’s newest cardiac rehabilitation center, anchored by an indoor walking track and group exercise zones.

Facility Specifications for the Pauley Heart Center Pavilion Metric / Feature Specification Total Facility Size 93,000 square feet Location Site Sherwood Avenue, Diamond District, Richmond Projected Opening 2028 Key Clinical Offerings Outpatient diagnostics, MRI/CT imaging, cardiac rehab Unique Amenity First full-size indoor cardiac rehab walking track in Virginia

Future Trajectory of Outpatient Cardiovascular Centers

As construction progresses toward the 2028 operational launch, health system leadership anticipates that the centralized model will improve diagnostic efficiency and patient adherence to longitudinal care plans. Marlon Levy, M.D., MBA, CEO of VCU Health, highlighted that the integration of research laboratories with everyday clinical practice will accelerate the translation of novel cardiovascular therapies directly to Central Virginia residents. Michael Elliott, Pharm.D., MSHA, chief operating officer for VCU Health, added that the collaboration between university and health system entities provides the structural framework necessary to sustain regional health outcomes over the coming decades.

References VCU Health. Official Pauley Heart Center Pavilion Topping-Off Ceremony Press Release and Source Material. September 2026.

U.S. News & World Report. Best Hospitals for Cardiology, Heart & Vascular Surgery Rankings.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Leading Causes of Death in the United States.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.