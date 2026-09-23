Viktors Buntovskis Releases New Single “Vienu apskāvienu sev

Latvian singer Viktors Buntovskis has released a single, “Vienu apskāvienu sev,” continuing his creative partnership with producer Jānis Jačmenkins, known professionally as JJ Lush. The track encourages listeners to prioritize self-care and personal well-being over the constant demands of others.

The Bottom Line The Release: Viktors Buntovskis drops his newest single, “Vienu apskāvienu sev,” aiming at a powerful message of self-love.

Viktors Buntovskis drops his newest single, “Vienu apskāvienu sev,” aiming at a powerful message of self-love. The Creative Force: The track marks another collaboration with producer Jānis Jačmenkins (JJ Lush), deepening a multi-year musical partnership.

The track marks another collaboration with producer Jānis Jačmenkins (JJ Lush), deepening a multi-year musical partnership. The Momentum: The single builds on an active summer tour schedule that included a performance before Chris Noah at the Sigulda castle ruins.

Decoding the Message Behind “Vienu apskāvienu sev”

According to the artist’s team, the single functions as a direct reminder for individuals who constantly cater to everyone else in their daily lives. Sometimes, the record argues, it pays to stop and ensure your own needs aren’t sitting at the absolute bottom of the priority list.

Producer JJ Lush elaborated on the core philosophy driving the production. “Šī dziesma ir kā vēlējums biežāk aizdomāties arī par sevi un reizēm atļauties sevi nolikt pirmajā vietā,” Jačmenkins explained, noting that constantly pouring energy into external relationships eventually leaves you with nothing left to give. The track specifically targets those who routinely place others’ welfare above their own.

Capitalizing on a Summer Tour

The arrival of the new single follows a creatively fulfilling summer for Buntovskis. The singer spent the warmer months road-testing a fresh band lineup and hitting stages across Latvia. For Buntovskis, the stretch of live dates provided an invaluable adrenaline shot.

“Vasara ir bijusi ļoti piesātināta ar emocijām un notikumiem,” Buntovskis shared, highlighting a standout performance at the beginning of the season. That launch pad saw him take the stage at the Sigulda castle ruins before Chris Noah. Hitting the road with a newly minted group of musicians forged a tight chemistry that the singer is eager to translate into his recorded catalog.

Buntovskis immediately funneled that live energy back into studio sessions with JJ Lush.

Viktors Buntovskis: Creative Partnership & Recent Milestones Key Element Detail Impact Primary Collaborator Jānis Jačmenkins (JJ Lush) Multi-year production partnership yielding multiple released singles. Latest Release “Vienu apskāvienu sev” Focuses on self-care, personal boundaries, and emotional resilience. Summer Live Highlight Sigulda castle ruins Performed before Chris Noah, kicking off a busy regional tour. Distribution Platforms Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Ensures broad digital availability across major streaming ecosystems.

Streaming Ecosystems

Buntovskis’ team ensured the single landed simultaneously across Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Photo: rigatv.com

What Lies Ahead for the Buntovskis-Lush Collaborative

As “Vienu apskāvienu sev” begins its lifecycle on streaming playlists, the partnership between Buntovskis and JJ Lush shows no signs of cooling down.

“Tagad ir sajūta, ka gribas iet tālāk un parādīt arī to, kas tapis pa šo laiku,” Buntovskis noted regarding the wealth of material accumulated during their recent sessions.

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