Carney and EU Plan Resilience Pact to Counter Superpowers

The Canadian prime minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are planning an alliance for the future to counter hostile powers like Washington, Moscow, and Beijing. Addressing the European Parliament, Mark Carney proposed a resilience pact focusing on critical minerals, AI, and energy security rather than traditional trade barriers.

Mark Carney and Ursula von der Leyen formulate joint strategy in Brussels

When Mark Carney addressed the European Parliament in Brussels last week, he omitted the names of Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping. Yet, according to reporting from Reuters, the leaders of the United States, Russia, and China loomed over the assembly, having torn the old world order apart. In response to increasing intimidation from these three dominant capitals, the Canadian prime minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are formulating a joint strategy to safeguard their economic and strategic interests.

Rather than reviving conventional trade negotiations aimed at lowering tariffs, the proposed framework centers on a resilience pact designed to minimize vulnerabilities in vital sectors. According to Reuters, the initiative intends to fortify security across energy networks, weaponry, technology, and artificial intelligence, relying on substantial public and private investments to bypass the political gridlock that typically stalls trade talks.

Carney emphasized resilience as a core priority, pointing out distinct capabilities gaps shared by both Canada and the European Union. By complementing one another, the two jurisdictions can complicate efforts by powerful nations to exploit individual weaknesses. The former Bank of England governor specifically identified critical minerals, defense industrial capacity, artificial intelligence and computing power, energy security, space communications, and payment systems as primary areas of exposure.

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These sectors have frequently served as leverage points for major powers. Reuters notes that Beijing has squeezed customers via a near-monopoly on critical minerals, Moscow previously held the European Union to ransom through natural gas dominance, and Washington has leveraged its position inside the NATO military alliance to pressure Europe.

To counter these pressures, Carney proposed that Canada act as a dependable supplier of critical minerals to the European Union. Furthermore, Ottawa could construct new port infrastructure to export liquefied natural gas across both the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, directly reinforcing European energy stability.

Beyond physical commodities and energy supplies, the proposed pact envisions deep integration in digital and financial infrastructure. Reuters reports that Canada and the European Union could link their financial markets to restrict Washington’s ability to use its financial dominance for coercive diplomacy against other capitals.

Additional collaborative measures include pooling computing capacity, establishing new transatlantic broadband connections, and cooperating on safer artificial intelligence models alongside frontier technology research. Carney also floated initiatives for digital trade pacts, student exchanges, and free movement for young people.

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However, practical obstacles remain. Canada and the EU already share a comprehensive free trade agreement that has yet to achieve full ratification. Joining the EU’s single market would convert Ottawa into a rule-taker, blindly adhering to directives originating in Brussels. Moreover, geography ensures that the United States remains Canada’s dominant commercial partner, accounting for 59% of Canadian goods trade last year compared to just 9% for the European Union, according to Reuters data.

Strategic ambitions met immediate friction over terminology. Ursula von der Leyen utilized the phrase associate member to characterize the emerging partnership, a designation that drew skepticism. Several of the bloc’s 27 member states expressed reservations, with Germany explicitly stating the term warrants reconsideration because it implies Canada might operate as a secondary satellite of the European Union. Carney embraced the overarching ambition while pointedly sidestepping the label.

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This diplomatic friction occurs against a backdrop of deep trade reliance. Even accounting for tariffs and political insults from Washington, the United States remains deeply integrated into Canada’s economic foundation, overshadowing transatlantic exchange volumes.

International Monetary Fund figures cited by Reuters

The underlying logic for a Canada-European Union pact extends far beyond bilateral relations, offering a blueprint for other middle powers experiencing pressure from the global superpowers. According to International Monetary Fund figures cited by Reuters, the combined economic output of major economies excluding the United States, China, and Russia will comprise 49% of the Group of 20 total this year.

Carney argued that this proposed alliance should remain open to other nations that share democratic values and respect the foundational United Nations Charter principle prohibiting nations from invading or threatening one another. Australia has already indicated interest, and the United Kingdom represents a natural participant provided it navigates past its post-Brexit political hurdles.