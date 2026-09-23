Trump Threatens Iran as World Leaders Warn of Divisions at UN

President Donald Trump threatened fresh military attacks on Iran in a Friday social media post, boasting of unparalleled firepower as U.S. operations hit approximately 6,000 targets since February. The escalation follows a seven-month war, a brief U.S.-Iran meeting, and stark regional warnings from Tehran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

President Trump’s Military Threats and Social Media Post

President Trump boasted of the U.S. military’s strength in an early Friday morning social media post, threatening Tehran with new attacks.

The president wrote the remarks in a Truth Social post, continuing a fierce online defense of Operation Epic Fury. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today, the president wrote in the post. They've been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them, he continued. What a great honor it is to do so! He added that the U.S. is totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran militarily and economically.

Trump began his Friday message by criticizing the U.S. media’s coverage of the war, singling out The New York Times for its reporting. We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily, economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning, the president said. Iran's Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth, he added. According to the reporting, Trump and his advisors miscalculated Iran’s response, and the outlet previously scooped an initial Pentagon assessment pointing blame at the U.S. for a strike that killed scores of girls at a school early in the war.

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Mojtaba Khamenei’s Vengeance Vow and Regional Casualties

Trump’s direct threats followed a stark warning issued on Thursday by Iran’s new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, directed at American bases in the region. In his first public message since succeeding his father—the former Iranian supreme leader who was killed by joint U.S. and Israeli missile strikes in Tehran—Khamenei vowed to avenge the blood of those killed during the ongoing conflict.

The new Iranian leader also lost his wife and sustained injuries during the strikes that killed his father. Reading a statement via Iranian state media, Khamenei demanded that The Strait of Hormuz must remain closed. American bases in the Middle East must be closed, and warned that Iran's other military and regional capabilities will be activated if necessary.

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The human toll on U.S. forces has mounted alongside the bombardment. Retaliatory Iranian strikes on regional American bases left seven service members dead. An additional four U.S. military soldiers died on Thursday after a refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq as part of Operation Epic Fury, according to U.S. Central Command.

Stalled Deals, U.N. General Assembly Speeches, and Secret Talks

The military confrontation unfolds against a backdrop of tense diplomacy at the United Nations. President Trump revealed that U.S. and Iranian officials met Tuesday, shortly after he threatened in his U.N. General Assembly address that he may “annihilate” the Islamic Republic if a deal isn’t reached soon to end the nearly seven-month war.

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Trump accused Iran of stalling negotiations to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and settle an endgame until after the upcoming U.S. midterm elections. The address also drew sharp domestic pushback. Sen. Tim Kaine criticized the administration’s posture, arguing that the president is attempting to turn the United States into a global bully and calling on Republican colleagues to back a war powers resolution.

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Allied Inventory Shortages and Centcom Strike Metrics

Behind the political rhetoric, military planners face acute logistical constraints regarding allied capabilities. Speaking at an Iowa panel discussion sponsored by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, America’s ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, stated that the U.S. needs more capable allies with deeper munitions inventories.

Photo: thestar.com

Whitaker argued that the capabilities of America’s allies have been hollowed out by the illusory peace dividend post-collapse of the Soviet Union and that allies don’t have the ability to participate in what we would need them to do. However, Whitaker praised European allies for allowing the use of their bases, noting that they were crucial in both the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and the ongoing war with Iran.

On the ground and at sea, U.S. Central Command reports staggering operational volume. U.S. military operations have hit approximately 6,000 Iranian targets and hit or sunk more than 90 Iranian vessels since the conflict began at the end of February.