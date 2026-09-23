Vivo V80 Officially Confirmed with Zeiss Cameras and 7,200mAh Battery

Vivo has officially confirmed that its upcoming Vivo V80 smartphone will launch in India on October 6, 2026. Featuring a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a Zeiss-optimized camera system with dual 50-megapixel rear sensors, and a robust battery supporting 90W fast charging, the device targets the upper-mid-range market.

Display Specifications and Peak Brightness Metrics

The upcoming Vivo V80 packs a 6.59-inch OLED panel capable of a 144 Hz refresh rate, a notable step up from previous iterations.

Optical Engineering via Zeiss Partnership

Photography remains a primary differentiator for the V-series lineup. The V80 utilizes an engineered camera array co-developed with Zeiss. The primary rear shooter relies on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V sensor featuring a 1/1.56-inch optical format and optical image stabilization (OIS). Accompanying this is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor featuring a 1/1.95-inch optical format, OIS, and 3x optical zoom capabilities, alongside a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera utilizes a 50-megapixel sensor equipped with autofocus.

Those models featured identical 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED displays capped at 120 Hz, aerospace-grade aluminum frames, and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance certifications.

Power Delivery and Long-Term Software Support

Under the chassis, the Vivo V80 integrates a substantial battery cell. Power delivery is managed via a 90W wired fast-charging protocol. On the software side, the device runs OriginOS 7 out of the box, with the manufacturer committing to six years of comprehensive security updates.

Photo: androidmagazine.eu

Pricing and broader international availability details remain unconfirmed as of late September 2026. As the October 6 release date approaches, prospective buyers await final cost metrics for the V80 alongside its exact regional rollout schedule.