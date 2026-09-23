Vivo V80 Officially Confirmed with Zeiss Cameras and 7,200mAh Battery

Vivo has officially confirmed that its upcoming Vivo V80 smartphone will launch in India on October 6, 2026. Featuring a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a Zeiss-optimized camera system with dual 50-megapixel rear sensors, and a robust battery supporting 90W fast charging, the device targets the upper-mid-range market.
Display Specifications and Peak Brightness Metrics
The upcoming Vivo V80 packs a 6.59-inch OLED panel capable of a 144 Hz refresh rate, a notable step up from previous iterations.
Optical Engineering via Zeiss Partnership
Photography remains a primary differentiator for the V-series lineup. The V80 utilizes an engineered camera array co-developed with Zeiss. The primary rear shooter relies on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V sensor featuring a 1/1.56-inch optical format and optical image stabilization (OIS). Accompanying this is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor featuring a 1/1.95-inch optical format, OIS, and 3x optical zoom capabilities, alongside a dedicated ultra-wide-angle lens. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera utilizes a 50-megapixel sensor equipped with autofocus.
Those models featured identical 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED displays capped at 120 Hz, aerospace-grade aluminum frames, and IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance certifications.
Power Delivery and Long-Term Software Support
Under the chassis, the Vivo V80 integrates a substantial battery cell. Power delivery is managed via a 90W wired fast-charging protocol. On the software side, the device runs OriginOS 7 out of the box, with the manufacturer committing to six years of comprehensive security updates.
Pricing and broader international availability details remain unconfirmed as of late September 2026. As the October 6 release date approaches, prospective buyers await final cost metrics for the V80 alongside its exact regional rollout schedule.
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