Warren Buffett Steps Down as Berkshire Hathaway Chairman, Succeeded by Son Howard

Warren Buffett stepped down as chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) at age 96, ending six decades of leadership at the $1 trillion conglomerate. Effective immediately, Buffett assumes the role of chairman emeritus while remaining on the board, with his son Howard Buffett succeeding him as chairman under a long-standing succession plan.

The Final Transition at the Omaha Juggernaut

Father Time finally caught up with American capitalism’s most enduring icon. In a letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett announced his immediate departure from the chairmanship of Berkshire Hathaway, concluding a tenure that began in 1965 when he took over a struggling New England textiles mill at age 34. Greg Abel, 64, who assumed the role of chief executive officer nine months prior, continues to run day-to-day operations while 71-year-old Howard Buffett steps in to guard the company’s distinct corporate culture and values.

“Father Time always wins,” Buffett wrote in his shareholder letter. “He has, however, been generous with me. He has given me the opportunity to see Berkshire reach a point where I am more confident than ever about what lies ahead.”

The Bottom Line

Leadership Shift: Warren Buffett’s transition to chairman emeritus completes a multi-year succession plan, leaving Greg Abel firmly in control as CEO and Howard Buffett as chairman guarding corporate culture.

Warren Buffett’s transition to chairman emeritus completes a multi-year succession plan, leaving Greg Abel firmly in control as CEO and Howard Buffett as chairman guarding corporate culture. Financial Scale: The conglomerate enters this new era backed by massive operating earnings of $44.5 billion last year and a towering cash hoard of $365.5 billion.

Weighing the Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Pressures

Here is the math. Berkshire Hathaway operates as an industrial and financial titan encompassing major businesses like railroad operator Burlington Northern and homebuilder Clayton Homes, alongside massive equity portfolios featuring core stakes in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and a recent $10 billion position in Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) spearheaded by Buffett himself in June.

Yet the market transition comes amid relative stock underperformance. While the broader S&P 500 index rallied over 11% this year, Berkshire’s shares have gained a modest 1% in 2026. Rising oil prices and a broader institutional preference for high-growth technology segments have weighed on the stock. Investors are closely watching how Abel deploys the firm’s $365.5 billion cash reserve, though repurchases did step up to $4.5 billion in the second quarter.

Metric Berkshire Hathaway Data Current CEO Greg Abel (Age 64) New Chairman Howard Buffett (Age 71) Chairman Emeritus Warren Buffett (Age 96) Operating Earnings $44.5 Billion Cash & Cash Equivalents $365.5 Billion Q2 2026 Share Repurchases $4.5 Billion

Guardianship of Culture Versus Operational Control

But the balance sheet tells only part of the story. Berkshire’s valuation relies heavily on intangible assets: investor trust and a decentralized corporate culture built over decades alongside the late Charlie Munger. By installing Howard Buffett as chairman, the board separates operational authority from cultural preservation.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

“Greg runs the company; Howard will guard its culture and values – both worth more than anything on our balance sheet,” Warren Buffett explained to shareholders. Howard Buffett, a farmer and philanthropist who leads the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and has served on boards including The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), noted in past interviews that his primary role will be supporting Abel without interfering in daily management.

For institutional holders, the formal exit of the man who generated a 19.7% compounded annual return—nearly double the S&P 500 benchmark over his tenure—marks the definitive end of an era.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.