Waymo Hiring Access Operations Technical Specialist in Mountain View

Autonomous vehicle technology leader Waymo is actively recruiting for an Access Operations Technical Specialist based in Mountain View, California, to oversee identity and access management across its global extended workforce. The hybrid role sits within the company’s Finance, Business Systems, and Global Places & Services divisions, targeting engineering talent capable of bridging complex security protocols with daily operational efficiency.

Operating as a key player in access governance, the successful candidate will report directly to the head of the Vendor Enablement Office. The position requires a professional capable of managing end-to-end workflows for tooling and access systems while actively collaborating with engineering teams to build custom scripts and automation applications. According to program details published across recruitment listings, the specialist will spearhead risk-mitigation initiatives by auditing configurations and enforcing strict “least privilege” controls to ensure contractors and external personnel are never over-provisioned with unnecessary digital tools.

Engineering Automation and Identity Management

The scope of the Mountain View position demands deep technical expertise in enterprise Identity Access Management frameworks, including platforms like Okta, SailPoint, Google Cloud IAM, or custom-built architectures. Rather than relying solely on administrative oversight, the technical specialist will write code and design automated solutions that replace manual bottlenecks.

Waymo’s engineering and operational guidelines emphasize an AI-first approach to streamline access paths and reduce administrative latency. Candidates are expected to possess the coding depth required to audit code-managed configurations, making prompt updates whenever security policies shift. By collaborating closely with cybersecurity teams, tool owners, and business leaders, the specialist will translate high-level security mandates into frictionless technical workflows.

This technical oversight supports a broader corporate mission. Since originating as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, Waymo has scaled its autonomous driving technology—known as the Waymo Driver—across more than 15 U.S. states. The technology powers the company’s fully autonomous ride-hail service, which has surpassed ten million rider-only trips. With vehicles logging over 100 million miles on public roads and tens of billions of miles in simulation, robust internal security and governance frameworks remain foundational to the company’s operational scaling.

Technical Program Leadership and Risk Mitigation

Beyond coding and system automation, the role calls for strong program lifecycle management. The specialist will define technical dependencies, establish clear milestones, and drive future-state access programs for the company’s global extended workforce. Navigating ambiguity and aligning conflicting priorities across both technical and non-technical stakeholders are highlighted as core competencies for the position.

Performance in the role will be evaluated through quantitative and qualitative metrics, such as tracking access latency and the successful remediation of over-provisioned accounts. Waymo’s broader program management teams operate under complex operational challenges with no established playbooks, requiring cross-functional planning and proactive risk management to support real-world deployments across diverse geographies.

As autonomous vehicle companies expand their operational footprints and workforce ecosystems, securing enterprise infrastructure against unauthorized access remains a critical priority. Recruitment for the Access Operations Technical Specialist in Mountain View reflects the ongoing demand for specialized engineering talent capable of maintaining stringent security standards without slowing down business momentum. Interested applicants can review full role requirements and application guidelines directly through professional employment networks and corporate hiring portals.