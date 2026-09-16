WhatsApp Beta for iOS Tests Support for Three Accounts Instead of Two

WhatsApp is expanding its native multi-account capability on iOS, allowing users to manage up to three distinct profiles simultaneously within a single app instance. Discovered in TestFlight beta version 26.37.10.15 by app intelligence trackers at WABetaInfo, the update builds upon the dual-account architecture introduced earlier in June 2026 under iOS version 26.22.76, providing granular profile management for power users juggling multiple phone numbers.

Under the Hood of the Triple-Account Architecture

The mechanics of the expanded profile management rely on a centralized session switcher nested within the application settings. When users navigate to the configuration menu, selecting the “Account hinzufügen” (Add Account) option triggers the allocation of a third persistent slot. This provisioning functions independently of whether the initial two slots are fully populated with active credentials.

State management across these profiles requires strict logical separation to prevent data leakage between distinct chat histories. According to technical documentation surrounding the beta build, each of the three slots maintains its own isolated database for media files, local backups, and chat states. The interface visually separates active identities by assigning distinct identifiers—including individual profile names, avatars, and associated phone numbers—while designating the currently rendered viewport with a green checkmark.

Authentication boundaries are similarly compartmentalized. Users can configure independent security parameters for each profile, enforcing biometric validation via Apple’s Face ID or a custom device passcode on a per-account basis. Incoming push notifications are programmatically tagged with their originating profile payload, ensuring users can distinguish which phone number received a specific message before switching contexts.

Ecosystem Impact and Platform Disparities

By accommodating a third line inside the primary iOS client, the feature minimizes reliance on secondary hardware or the separate WhatsApp Business application.

However, platform parity remains incomplete as of September 2026. While iOS users testing through Apple TestFlight evaluate the three-account framework, Android implementations remain capped at a maximum of two parallel profiles. Meta has not yet disclosed a firm timeline for graduating the three-account build from its current developmental sandbox to a stable, public release channel.

The 30-Second Verdict

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