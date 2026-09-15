Whole Foods Recalls Cabricharme Cheese Over Undeclared Egg Allergy Risk

Whole Foods Market issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall for Fromagerie Coop de Mean Cabricharme cheese across 18 stores in seven states due to undeclared egg lysozyme. The affected raw milk and Belgian specialty cheeses span specific scale labels with best-by dates extending through October 7, 2026, posing serious risks to individuals with egg sensitivities.

Whole Foods Market of Austin, Texas, initiated the recall after a store team member discovered the mislabeling at the retail level. The affected merchandise was cut to order and plastic-wrapped by the pound in specialty cheese departments rather than distributed in factory-sealed packaging. While no illnesses have been reported to date, consuming undeclared proteins can trigger severe immune responses in sensitive populations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Allergen: Egg lysozyme is an egg white protein.

Egg lysozyme is an egg white protein. The Risk: Individuals with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity who ingest this protein may experience reactions ranging from hives to a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Individuals with an egg allergy or severe sensitivity who ingest this protein may experience reactions ranging from hives to a life-threatening allergic reaction. The Action: Affected consumers should check their refrigerator scale labels, discard the product, and contact Whole Foods for a full refund with a valid receipt.

Clinical Immunology and the Mechanism of Egg Lysozyme Reactions

Egg lysozyme is an egg white protein. In food manufacturing, particularly within the artisanal cheese sector, lysozyme is occasionally deployed in the production of certain aged and raw milk cheeses.

Photo: recalltimes.com

When an individual with an egg allergy ingests undeclared lysozyme, it can trigger an allergic reaction. The recall impacts specific geographic regions and inventories distributed through Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. Two distinct scale label categories are affected by the administrative action:

Product Description PLU Number Distribution States Best-By Dates Fromagerie Coop de Mean Cabricharme Raw Milk – Aged 60 days 57953 California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island All dates up to and including 10/7/2026 Belgian Cabricharme 54670 California, Arizona

Regulatory Enforcement and Public Health Oversight

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a recall notice requiring disclosure of major food allergens. When processing artisanal or imported cheeses, retail wrappers generated at individual store counters must accurately reflect compositional ingredients.

Photo: fda.gov

In this instance, the discrepancy was caught internally by a Whole Foods Market team member. No consumer illnesses or adverse clinical outcomes have been documented by the company as of the recall announcement date.

Consumers possessing valid receipts do not need to return the physical item to the retail location. Instead, shoppers are instructed to destroy the cheese to eliminate accidental ingestion risks within households containing egg-allergic individuals.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Anyone with a medically diagnosed egg allergy or severe egg sensitivity must strictly avoid consuming the recalled Cabricharme cheese. Ingestion of hidden lysozyme poses a clinical risk.

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Patients who have inadvertently consumed the product should monitor for signs of an allergic reaction. If symptoms manifest, patients should contact a doctor.

Consumers seeking reimbursement or clarification regarding the recall can contact Whole Foods Market customer service at 1-844-936-8255, operating Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Central Time, and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Central Time. Media inquiries are directed to [email protected].

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