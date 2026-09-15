Women and girls in Scotland are missing formal attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnoses due to decades of underfunding and diagnostic tools that were perhaps not designed for girls, according to psychiatric research.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Diagnostic Gap: Clinical measures used to diagnose ADHD were perhaps not designed to be thinking about girls, meaning they need to be better at identifying ADHD in girls at a younger age.

Clinical measures used to diagnose ADHD were perhaps not designed to be thinking about girls, meaning they need to be better at identifying ADHD in girls at a younger age. The Masking Phenomenon: There is speculation about whether girls mask more.

There is speculation about whether girls mask more. Systemic Strain: Decades of underfunding mean services are so stretched that clinicians are often just seeing emergencies.

Methodological Bias and the Historical Gender Disparity

Research conducted by University College London and co-authored by Professor Helen Minnis, professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Glasgow, highlights a stark historical imbalance. Between 2000 and 2018, men across the UK were found to be 3.7 times more likely to receive a clinical ADHD diagnosis than women. However, a study suggests this discrepancy could lie in methodology, not nature.

Professor Minnis noted the core limitation in current assessment protocols: “The clinical measures that we use to diagnose ADHD just were perhaps not really designed to be thinking about girls, so we need to be better at identifying ADHD in girls at a younger age.”

Funding Shortfalls and Clinical Capacity in Regional Healthcare

The diagnostic bottleneck is exacerbated by structural resource constraints. While clinical professionals across Scotland are described as excellent, budgetary pressures limit their operational bandwidth. Professor Minnis emphasized that services remain so stretched that clinicians are often just seeing emergencies.

In response to these findings, a Scottish Government spokesperson acknowledged the issues, stating that officials “will continue to engage with all stakeholders on these issues.”

Comparative ADHD Diagnostic Metrics (UK Data Context) Metric / Variable Historical Observation (2000–2018) Contemporary Clinical Consensus Diagnostic Ratio (Male to Female) 3.7 : 1 Primary Diagnostic Limitation Clinical measures not designed for girls Primary Systemic Barrier Decades of underfunding Services stretched to seeing emergencies

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Pathways Forward for Diagnostic Equity

Correcting the under-diagnosis of women and girls requires modernizing clinical evaluation tools to better identify ADHD in girls at a younger age and addressing the decades of underfunding in services.

References