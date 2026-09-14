Will Oasis Play Glastonbury 2027? New Tour Dates Spark Speculation

Following the announcement of their 38-date Live ’27 tour on September 14, 2026, Oasis has sparked intense fan speculation regarding a potential Worthy Farm appearance. A conspicuous break in their Manchester Etihad Stadium residency leaves Sunday, June 27, 2027, open, fueling rumors of a festival return.

The Bottom Line:

Oasis dropped 38 new tour dates spanning the UK, Ireland, Europe, and the US, kicking off in May 2027 with support from Richard Ashcroft.

A calendar gap during their eleven-night Etihad Stadium run leaves Sunday, June 27 open, matching the final night of the 2027 Glastonbury Festival.

Despite the scheduling coincidence, Liam Gallagher previously dismissed 2027 festival rumors on social media, pointing to past frustrations with the event.

The Schedule Gap That Started a Fandom Frenzy

When Noel and Liam Gallagher dropped their 38-date itinerary across the globe this week, fans immediately pulled out their calendars. According to tour schedules published alongside the band’s official announcement, the band has booked an eleven-night residency at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium through June 2027. But it is what sits right in the middle of that run causing a digital uproar.

The dates show an eleven-gig stint in Manchester featuring a two-day break on June 23 and 24, followed by shows resuming on June 25 and 26. Crucially, Sunday, June 27, 2027—the night of Glastonbury’s closing slot—remains unbooked. This Glastonbury-shaped hole has sent loyalists into a tailspin, with social media lighting up over whether the brothers will make their first trip back to Worthy Farm since 2004.

However, the logistics of stadium touring rarely bend easily for festival appearances. As noted by community discussions tracked on Reddit’s r/glastonbury_festival, playing massive consecutive stadium dates right on the doorstep of Somerset creates a logistical hurdle. Commenters pointed out that the band’s history of avoiding grueling back-to-back schedules on their previous outings makes a Sunday festival dash difficult.

Weighing the Odds Against Liam’s Veto

To understand why a Glastonbury booking remains a long shot, you have to look at what the frontman himself has said on the matter. Back in the summer, Liam Gallagher explicitly shot down the notion of an appearance. According to NME, when bookies installed the band as 4/1 favorites to headline the Pyramid Stage in August, Liam took to social media to pour cold water on the chatter, bluntly declaring, “It’s not happening.”

Photo: aol.com

When pressed by fans about festival culture, Liam didn’t hold back his disdain for festivalgoers wrapped in flags and wearing specific footwear, asking followers: “Do they encourage CROCS n FLAGWAVING if so I’m afraid it’s NO from ME.” This comes on top of the band’s complicated history with Worthy Farm. Their headlining slot in 2004 was marred by lacklustre reviews, with Noel later reflecting that they never quite figured out how to conquer the massive Somerset festival stage.

Tour Element Live ’25 Run Live ’27 Tour Expansion Total Concert Count Initial reunion dates 38 newly announced shows Key Locations UK and Ireland core markets Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, US, Europe (Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Rome) Support Act Richard Ashcroft Richard Ashcroft across all dates Festival Rumors Explicitly denied via official statements Fueled by an open gap on Sunday, June 27, 2027

The Wider 2027 Festival Landscape

While the Oasis rumor mill churns away, festival organizers face a crowded field of speculation. Emily Eavis already ruled out Madonna earlier this month after the pop icon hinted at major UK plans during an appearance with Graham Norton. Meanwhile, bookmakers and industry insiders continue tossing around names like Sam Fender, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Fontaines D.C., and The Rolling Stones as potential headliners for the upcoming festival cycle.

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For now, that empty Sunday slot on the Oasis itinerary remains just that—an open date on a packed international routing. Whether the band decides to brave the Worthy Farm mud once again depends entirely on whether the brothers decide to prioritize a festival return over a day off in Manchester.

Do you think the Gallaghers will surprise everyone and fill that Glastonbury slot, or is the internet reading far too much into a scheduling gap? Let us know your take in the comments below.