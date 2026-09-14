Faster Government Divestments Could Curb FPI Outflows and Ease Market Valuations: Axis Capital

Accelerating government divestments could address India’s equity market imbalance by expanding the investable universe, easing valuation pressures, and reducing incentives for foreign capital outflows, according to a report by Axis Capital. A proposed 15% reduction in state ownership over three years could raise approximately Rs 6.6 lakh crore.

The Bottom Line Supply Shock Remedy: A Rs 6.6 lakh crore state divestment plan targets India’s structural equity supply deficit, potentially absorbing excess domestic demand.

A Rs 6.6 lakh crore state divestment plan targets India’s structural equity supply deficit, potentially absorbing excess domestic demand. Foreign Capital Realignment: Persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows—driven by expensive valuations and earnings disappointments—may find relief as market free float deepens.

Persistent foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows—driven by expensive valuations and earnings disappointments—may find relief as market free float deepens. Fiscal Consolidation: State stake sales offer a durable bridge against rising fiscal pressures, including income tax shortfalls and upcoming structural spending.

Decoding the Demand-Supply Imbalance in Indian Equities

India’s equity market has enjoyed robust domestic demand over recent years, but that liquidity has repeatedly collided with constrained supply at elevated valuations. According to Prateek Ancha, Chief Economist at Axis Capital, foreign capital outflows over the past two years materialized despite relatively strong emerging-market performances globally. While benchmark indices in emerging markets outpaced the United States over an 18-month window, net fund flows favored geographies like China and Brazil, while the U.S. captured a record US$735 billion in FPI inflows during calendar year 2025.

Taiwan and South Korea faced outflows primarily due to single-stock weight limits within institutional portfolios targeting the artificial intelligence theme. India’s trajectory, however, followed a different script. Expensive valuations and prolonged earnings disappointments acted as the primary catalysts for foreign selling. Yet, strong domestic inflows absorbed secondary market selling at high valuations, providing a smooth exit for departing foreign capital.

Here is the math. Government holdings in listed companies have climbed to Rs 44 lakh crore, sitting at roughly four times pre-pandemic levels. These state assets remain heavily concentrated in the banking and non-banking financial sectors. By unlocking a fraction of these reserves, policymakers can address the underlying plumbing problem of excess demand for equities.

Metric / Parameter Current Baseline / Estimate Projected Impact (Axis Capital) Total Government Listed Holdings ~Rs 44 lakh crore Four times pre-pandemic levels Target Divestment Reduction 15% over three years Raises ~Rs 6.6 lakh crore in receipts FY27 Divestment Progress 70% achieved in first 5 months Driven largely by the LIC offer for sale Estimated Income Tax Shortfall (FY26/FY27) Rs 76,200 crore gap Mitigated via non-tax revenue generation

Bridging Fiscal Pressures and Capital Markets

The argument for accelerated stake sales extends beyond equity market mechanics into raw macroeconomic fiscal management. Mounting fiscal risks threaten official targets as income tax collections face persistent headwinds. Assuming an income tax growth rate of 12%—versus an implied growth requirement of 18%—generates an estimated revenue shortfall of Rs 76,200 crore.

At the same time, higher subsidy spending and looming expenditures tied to structural wage revisions compound the strain. But the balance sheet tells a different story about execution speed. The government has already secured 70% of its FY27 divestment target within the first five months, largely propelled by the LIC offer for sale. Upcoming pipeline transactions, including IDBI, signal that state asset monetization is gaining operational momentum.

Rushing to close fiscal gaps through sharp expenditure compression risks undermining broader macroeconomic growth. A sustained divestment program offers a durable alternative by simultaneously generating substantial fiscal receipts, deepening market free float, and supporting orderly capital flows.

Can Increased Free Float Ease Mid-Cap and Small-Cap Valuations?

Beyond headline large-caps, the surge in equity supply is expected to exert a moderating influence on stretched valuations within secondary segments. The brokerage notes that greater distribution of shares could specifically contain froth in the mid-cap and small-cap segments, where retail enthusiasm has frequently outpaced fundamental earnings growth.

Photo: inkl.com

By expanding the investable universe, institutional and foreign portfolios gain broader entry points that bypass single-stock concentration traps. If successfully executed, the Rs 6.6 lakh crore divestment program transforms from a purely fiscal exercise into a structural market stabilizer, redefining how capital flows interact with India’s growth narrative over the next three years.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.