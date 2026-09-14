Wood Mackenzie Projects 3% Global Economic Growth for 2027

Global Economy Pacing Toward 3% Growth by 2027, Wood Mackenzie Projects
The global economy is tracking toward a 2.5% expansion this year before accelerating to 3% in 2027, according to projections shared by Wood Mackenzie. Driven by heavy artificial intelligence investments in the United States and resilient export demand from China, international markets are demonstrating unexpected resistance against ongoing geopolitical shocks and energy volatility.
The Bottom Line
- Growth Trajectory: World economic output is slated to improve from an estimated 2.5% in 2026 to 3% by 2027.
- Key Catalysts: Massive capital expenditure cycles in artificial intelligence and steady trade output from China are offsetting global supply chain disruptions.
- Structural Risks: Geopolitical fragmentation and energy security demands continue to reshape international trade routes and supply networks.
Resilience Amid Persistent Macroeconomic Shocks
According to Peter Martin, vice president and head of economics at Wood Mackenzie, the international financial landscape has absorbed successive market shocks far better than baseline projections anticipated. Speaking at the “Global Economy Approaching a Tipping Point” conference organized by the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas del Perú (IIMP), Martin explained that the anticipated moderation of current market headwinds will pave the way for a broader economic recovery.
Here is the math: maintaining a 2.5% expansion floor in 2026 proves that the global economy has managed to resist better than initially expected. But the broader macroeconomic picture tells a story of divergence, where capital expenditure is heavily concentrated in technology and infrastructure.
To understand the current trajectory, market participants must look closely at how specific regional engines are firing. The capital allocation toward artificial intelligence infrastructure—anchored largely within the domestic U.S. market—has acted as a primary stabilizer for industrial demand. Concurrently, China has maintained export strength, forcing a rapid reconfiguration of global trade corridors.
Energy Security and the Cost of Geopolitical Decoupling
Despite positive output projections, international supply chains face structural friction. Wood Mackenzie warns that escalating geopolitical tensions continue to introduce severe volatility into global energy markets. Consequently, energy security has gained relevance in the decisions of countries.
Major economies are actively reducing their exposure to vulnerable supply networks. This defensive posture is accelerating the economic decoupling between the United States and China. As new trade blocs form, global supply chains are being modified.
Strategic Implications for Latin American Markets
For emerging markets, this realignment presents distinct financial pathways. Martin highlighted that Latin America is positioned to capitalize on the restructuring of global trade. As industrialized economies race to lock down secure access to raw materials, energy, and critical minerals, the region’s mining and natural resource sectors face a structural tailwind.
|Metric / Indicator
|2026 Estimate
|2027 Projection
|Primary Driver
|Global Economic Growth
|~2.5%
|~3%
|Moderation of supply shocks
|Tech Sector CapEx
|High (U.S. Centric)
|Expanding
|Artificial Intelligence infrastructure
|Trade Dynamics
|Reorganizing
|Fragmented into blocs
|U.S.-China decoupling
The demand trajectory for transition metals and industrial minerals required for advanced technologies suggests that Latin American exporters could see sustained revenue growth.
Navigating the 2027 Horizon
The divergence between macroeconomic resilience and structural fragmentation remains the defining narrative. The path to 3% global growth is clear, but it requires navigating an increasingly complex web of trade barriers and energy security demands.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.