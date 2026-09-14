Wood Mackenzie Projects 3% Global Economic Growth for 2027

The global economy is tracking toward a 2.5% expansion this year before accelerating to 3% in 2027, according to projections shared by Wood Mackenzie . Driven by heavy artificial intelligence investments in the United States and resilient export demand from China, international markets are demonstrating unexpected resistance against ongoing geopolitical shocks and energy volatility.

Resilience Amid Persistent Macroeconomic Shocks

According to Peter Martin, vice president and head of economics at Wood Mackenzie, the international financial landscape has absorbed successive market shocks far better than baseline projections anticipated. Speaking at the “Global Economy Approaching a Tipping Point” conference organized by the Instituto de Ingenieros de Minas del Perú (IIMP), Martin explained that the anticipated moderation of current market headwinds will pave the way for a broader economic recovery.

Here is the math: maintaining a 2.5% expansion floor in 2026 proves that the global economy has managed to resist better than initially expected. But the broader macroeconomic picture tells a story of divergence, where capital expenditure is heavily concentrated in technology and infrastructure.

To understand the current trajectory, market participants must look closely at how specific regional engines are firing. The capital allocation toward artificial intelligence infrastructure—anchored largely within the domestic U.S. market—has acted as a primary stabilizer for industrial demand. Concurrently, China has maintained export strength, forcing a rapid reconfiguration of global trade corridors.