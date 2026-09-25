XRP ETF Inflows and Whale Accumulation Defy Market Drop

Ripple’s native token, XRP, trades near $1.47 following an 8% correction triggered by a broader crypto market downturn. Despite the near-term volatility, institutional interest remains strong, underscored by 10 consecutive weeks of net inflows totaling approximately $1.75 billion across spot XRP exchange-traded funds.

The Bottom Line Price Correction: XRP retreated 8% from weekly highs of nearly $1.65 down to $1.47, though large investors have moved aggressively to accumulate tokens during the pullback.

XRP retreated 8% from weekly highs of nearly $1.65 down to $1.47, though large investors have moved aggressively to accumulate tokens during the pullback. Institutional Inflows: Spot XRP ETFs achieved their tenth straight week of net positive flows, bringing cumulative capital absorption to roughly $1.75 billion.

Spot XRP ETFs achieved their tenth straight week of net positive flows, bringing cumulative capital absorption to roughly $1.75 billion. Global Utility: Ripple executives highlighted institutional stablecoin frameworks like RLUSD alongside financial heavyweights at the MESA Forum, cementing its cross-border infrastructure push.

Whale Accumulation and ETF Inflows Defy Market Pullback

The broader digital asset market faced a steep correction this week, pulling XRP down to $1.47 after an earlier spike to nearly $1.65—marking its highest valuation since the beginning of 2026. Yet, the balance sheet of market participation suggests that institutional and high-net-worth players view the retracement as a liquidity entry point rather than a structural exit.

Data tracking institutional products reveals that spot XRP ETFs posted ten consecutive green weeks. Financial vehicles launched by issuers such as Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, 21Shares, and Grayscale continue to absorb conservative capital. Regulatory pipelines are also expanding. T. Rowe Price recently updated its multi-crypto ETF filing to assign a 9.15% weight to XRP, while Exchange Listed Funds Trust filed an application for the “CYBER HORNER S&P 500® and XRP 75/25 Strategy ETF” to blend equity and crypto exposure.

Simultaneously, large-scale holders stepped up activity. Whales accumulated over 1.54 billion XRP units within a 96-hour window following the failure of the CLARITY Act in the United States, utilizing the ensuing volatility to expand their balance sheet exposure.

Global Infrastructure and Stablecoin Integration

While price action dominates retail screens, the structural narrative centers on institutional utility. Reece Merrick, Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa at Ripple, recently shared the stage at the MESA Forum alongside representatives from major financial institutions including BlackRock and HSBC. Discussions focused heavily on tokenized deposits, money market funds, and the role of stablecoins in modernizing settlement layers.

The dialogue also highlighted RLUSD, Ripple’s stablecoin designed specifically to facilitate cross-institutional value movement without requiring pre-funded nostro-vostro accounts. Since launching in December 2024 and gaining regulatory recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) within the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), RLUSD’s market capitalization has climbed to $2.37 billion, positioning it as the ninth-largest stablecoin globally.

XRP Market Metrics and Institutional Footprint Metric Category Reported Figure / Data Point Context XRP Price Action $1.47 (Down 8%) Corrected from weekly highs near $1.65 amid broader market red wave. Spot ETF Inflows $1.75 Billion Cumulative net inflows achieved across 10 consecutive green weeks. Whale Accumulation 1.54 Billion Units Acquired by large wallets over a 96-hour span following US legislative pullback. RLUSD Market Cap $2.37 Billion Ranks as the 9th-largest stablecoin and 43rd-largest cryptocurrency overall.

Technical Thresholds for the Next Price Expansion

Market technicians note that XRP is currently defending the $1.50 threshold as bulls attempt to establish a new consolidation base. Analysts point to $1.61 as the primary overhead resistance wall that must be cleared to target a sustained run toward the $1.70 to $2.00 range.

With macroeconomic headwinds dampening short-term speculative momentum, the resilience of institutional inflows will likely dictate whether the asset can break out of its current range-bound channel.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.