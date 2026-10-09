Yoo Seung-ho and Im Se-ju Confirm 6-Year Relationship and Breakup on the Same Day

On October 8, actor Yoo Seung-ho and actress Lim Se-ju faced simultaneous public reports of a six-year romantic relationship and an immediate confirmation that they had already broken up. Lim shared her honest feelings about the news in an interview with OSEN, expressing regret that her private life overshadowed her professional start.

The Bottom Line

Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-ju’s six-year relationship went public on October 8, alongside confirmation from both agencies that the pair had already separated.

Lim Se-ju stated to OSEN that she feels cautious and apologetic about her private life becoming public before she has fully established her acting career.

Both Moving Pictures Company and 333 Entertainment confirmed the breakup, with Yoo’s agency noting the two are now maintaining a good colleague relationship.

Dating Rumors and Breakup Confirmed on the Same Day

The sequence of events unfolded rapidly across South Korean entertainment outlets on October 8. Edaily initially reported that Yoo Seung-ho and Lim Se-ju had been in a romantic relationship for six years, after first meeting through the March 2020 tvN drama Memorist. The relationship drew public interest because it marked Yoo’s first publicized romance since debuting as a child actor in 2000. Spotters had reportedly seen the two walking Yoo’s dog around Seogyo-dong in Seoul’s Mapo District or enjoying dates in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

However, the narrative shifted approximately two hours after the initial dating reports surfaced. Representatives from both talent agencies stepped forward to clarify that the romance had already ended. Moving Pictures Company, representing Lim Se-ju, stated to OSEN that the two had dated for a long time but had recently separated and decided to go their separate ways. Concurrently, Yoo Seung-ho’s agency, 333 Entertainment, told the press that while the actors were previously in a relationship, they had since broken up and were maintaining a good relationship as colleagues.

Lim Se-ju Addresses Public Attention and Career Focus

Following the disclosure, Lim Se-ju spoke directly with OSEN to address the impact of the news on her professional life. She highlighted her remarks regarding her status as a newcomer in the industry. “I am a newcomer, and because I am an actor who has not made a name through works, I feel cautious and apologetic about being known to the public first for my private life,” Lim stated to OSEN.

Photo: 스타뉴스

Lim expressed concern that the sudden public attention on her private affairs might overshadow her acting portfolio. She built her career across numerous television projects—including My Golden Life, My Only One, A Killer Paradox, and Riding Life—after initially debuting as a singer in 2011 under the stage name Haeora before transitioning to acting in 2015 with the film Jangsu Sanghoe. “I worry that I, who have not yet established my position as an actor, may be remembered by the public for my private life rather than my works,” Lim told OSEN, before asking the public to evaluate her purely by her acting in future projects.

Actor Agency Key Early Credits Relationship Status Update Yoo Seung-ho 333 Entertainment The Way Home, Memorist Confirmed past 6-year relationship; now maintaining colleague relationship Lim Se-ju Moving Pictures Company Jangsu Sanghoe, Memorist, Riding Life Confirmed past relationship; separated and focused on acting career

Yoo Seung-ho’s First Public Relationship

For Yoo Seung-ho, born in 1993, the reports marked his first public dating news in the 26 years since his debut in the 2000 MBC drama Gasi Gogi. Having gained widespread recognition as the “Nation’s Little Brother” through the 2002 film The Way Home, Yoo has maintained a closely guarded private life throughout his career in television and film, which includes projects like Queen Seondeok, Remember: War of the Son, and The Deal.

Photo: Chosunbiz

Yoo’s agency initially spent time verifying the reports with the actor directly before issuing a confirmation with Lim’s management regarding the breakup. As both actors return their focus to ongoing and future television and film projects, Lim concluded her statements to OSEN with a request for continued audience support for both performers as they continue to grow in their respective careers.