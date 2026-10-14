You Can See Everything is a wild, mind-melting movie

Opening in theaters nationwide on October 15, You Can See Everything is a mind-melting documentary directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim that captures Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes inviting a TV prankster to her rented Del Mar beach house just 34 days before beginning an 11-year prison sentence for fraud.

The Reality of Holmes in Del Mar

Fielder and Oppenheim construct a cringe comedy that doubles as a philosophical inquiry into perception.

Holmes insists she has never told a lie in her adult life, clashing directly with Fielder’s attempts to pin down her evasive logic.

The film transitions into a hall of mirrors after Holmes reports to her Texas prison, exploring how re-creations alter our permanent record.

Inside the Del Mar Beach House Meetings

Reported that in 2023, 34 days before reporting to a Texas federal prison to begin serving an 11-year sentence for conspiracy and fraud, the reclusive Elizabeth Holmes invited television prankster Nathan Fielder to her rented beach house in Del Mar. The purpose was ostensibly to hear her side of the story. The resulting film, You Can See Everything, takes its title from a phrase Holmes used with the filmmakers—a statement that ultimately functions less like an invitation and more like a warning.

Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim crafted a feature that mixes uncomfortable comedy with an examination of how reality is perceived. Throughout the project, Fielder’s signature awkward persona repeatedly collides with Holmes, who maintains her innocence with unblinking eye contact. She insists throughout their recorded interactions that she never told a single lie during her entire adult life.

When a Master Manipulator Meets an Unmovable Wall

The dynamic between the filmmaker and his subject quickly unspools standard documentary norms. When Fielder compares a convoluted linguistic exchange to the classic Abbott and Costello routine “Who’s on First?”, Holmes claims she has never heard of it, staring blankly at a YouTube playback as though basic comedy were entirely foreign.

Meanwhile, her partner Billy Evans looms large over the proceedings. Evans defends Holmes by telling the filmmakers she simply “thinks differently,” while the couple attempts to orchestrate a conceptual return to the health-tech industry with a new venture centered on lasers. Evans emerges as a commanding, abrasive presence within the house, leaving Fielder working overtime to avoid being duped by a pair trying to rewrite their corporate history.

Deconstructing the Narrative in a Hall of Mirrors

Project Detail Fact / Timeline Anchor Directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim Origin Meeting Del Mar beach house, 34 days before 2023 prison surrender Runtime 174 minutes Theatrical Release Date Thursday, October 15

The locked-down camera angles and uncomfortably tight close-ups deployed by Fielder and Oppenheim fail to crack open an objective truth. Instead, the real Elizabeth Holmes remains permanently obscured beneath a heavy cultural overlay of viral billboard photographs, digital chatbots, and past dramatizations like Hulu’s The Dropout.