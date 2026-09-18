Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Smashes Franchise Records With Massive Previews

Zach Cregger’s R-rated adaptation of Capcom’s Resident Evil has shattered franchise records by pulling in an estimated north of $8M and maybe even north of $9M in Thursday night previews, positioning the Sony and Constantin Pictures production for a massive domestic opening weekend against initial $40M-$50M projections.

The Bottom Line

Record-Breaking Previews: Thursday evening domestic previews brought in an unprecedented $8M-$9M, obliterating the previous franchise high set by 2016’s Resident Evil: Final Chapter at just $1M.

Thursday evening domestic previews brought in an unprecedented $8M-$9M, obliterating the previous franchise high set by 2016’s Resident Evil: Final Chapter at just $1M. Critical and Audience Acclaim: The film sits at an astonishing 96% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a series-best 91% audience score, far outstripping the 2002 original’s 67% viewer approval.

The film sits at an astonishing 96% certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a series-best 91% audience score, far outstripping the 2002 original’s 67% viewer approval. Box Office Trajectory: Industry insiders tracking ticket sales believe the movie has a shot to go over $50M against a net production budget of $75M.

Shattering Franchise Previews and Rewriting the Playbook

Hollywood ticket trackers are currently rewriting their weekend models as Resident Evil kicks off its theatrical run. Previews began stateside at 2PM, and early distribution metrics place the evening take comfortably north of $8M, with strong potential to cross north of $9M. To put that in perspective, the previous high-water mark for the franchise belonged to 2016’s Resident Evil: Final Chapter, which scraped together $1M in previews. This latest iteration hasn’t just broken the record; it has redefined the commercial ceiling for the intellectual property.

View this post on Instagram about zach cregger resident evil, Zach Cregger Resident Evil From Instagram — related to zach cregger resident evil, Zach Cregger Resident Evil

Here is the kicker: these preview figures outpace several notable recent genre releases. Cregger’s own Weapons pulled in $5.75M in previews on its way to a $43.5M opening. Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat 2 notched $5.2M before a $38.5M debut, and the family-friendly video game adaptation Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opened to $60.1M following $6.5M in previews. Even Scream 7, bolstered by the return of Neve Campbell, managed $7.8M in previews on its way to a $63.6M opening. Tracking sources note that while Scream 7 proved to be a unique box office animal, Resident Evil is tracking so aggressively that comparisons to standard horror fare are quickly becoming obsolete.

Critical Reception Meets Hard Box Office Economics

For years, film adaptations of video games struggled to bridge the gap between fan expectations and critical viability. This iteration, however, has cleared both hurdles with room to spare. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie commands a 96% certified fresh critical score, accompanied by a staggering 91% audience score. For comparison, the previous high-water mark for franchise audience approval belonged to the original 2002 film at 67%. Cregger, an avid player of the Capcom games, specifically designed this project to deliver a more authentic adaptation of the source material than the preceding Milla Jovovich films.

Resident Evil 2026 REVIEW – NO SPOILERS – Zach Cregger, Austin Abrams

Title Preview Take Production Budget Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Resident Evil north of $8M and maybe even north of $9M (Est.) $75M 91% Resident Evil: Final Chapter $1M N/A N/A Resident Evil (2002) N/A N/A 67%

The financial math behind the net $75M Constantin and Sony production is looking increasingly secure. Premium large formats (PLFs) and IMAX screens are driving heavy foot traffic, though IMAX auditoriums are currently sharing screen space with The Odyssey, which continues a strong 70MM theatrical run across about 35 auditoriums. Because the film is anchored in the horror genre and breaks away from the previous Milla Jovovich films, box office analysts are watching Saturday holds closely to determine if the picture will suffer from heavy front-loading.

Historically, previous entries in the franchise displayed respectable weekend holds—The Final Chapter posted a +1.4% bump between those two days, the original 2002 movie +1%, and Resident Evil: Afterlife dropped a modest -9% while securing the series’ previous domestic opening record at $26.6M. Whether this new iteration can maintain similar leggy behavior through the rest of the weekend remains the final unanswered question. But with distribution sources releasing numbers that point past the initial $50M weekend threshold, Sony and Constantin have a major theatrical win on their hands.