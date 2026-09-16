Zimbabwe veteran breaks Tendulkar ODI world record against Australia in Harare

Zimbabwe veteran Brendan Taylor surpassed Sachin Tendulkar for the longest career in men’s One-Day International cricket during the opening match against Australia in Harare. Taylor’s career now spans 22 years and 146 days, reaching the milestone following a 2021 retirement, an International Cricket Council ban, and his subsequent return in 2025.

A Landmark Longevity Record in Harare

Veteran Zimbabwe wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing ODI record for the longest career span when he took the field at the Harare Sports Club. According to numbers crunched by the cricket reference publication Wisden and reported across outlets, Taylor’s ODI career has spanned 22 years and 148 days, comfortably besting the previous mark set by the long-retired Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar at 22 years and 91 days. Other sources list the duration slightly differently as 22 years and 146 days since his debut, or stretching across 22 years and four months.

The 40-year-old Taylor first appeared in ODI cricket in April 2004 when he made his international debut against Sri Lanka at the same venue. He entered the three-match series against Australia having played 207 ODIs, registering 6,704 runs with 11 centuries and 39 fifties. Tendulkar, meanwhile, concluded a glittering career in 2012 after playing 463 matches, amassing 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83 with 49 white-ball centuries.

Namibia Name Unchanged Bowl; Masakadza Replaces Cremer for Zimbabwe

Retirement, Suspension, and Return to the Chevrons

Taylor’s path to the record was unconventional. After captaining the Zimbabwe cricket team during the 2015 ODI World Cup, he stepped away from international cricket and signed a three-year Kolpak deal with Nottinghamshire before returning to the national side. He later retired again in 2021.

It’s with a heavy heart that I’m announcing that tomorrow is my last game for my beloved country. Brendan Taylor, via his X account

Following his 2021 retirement, Taylor revealed that corruptors targeted him in 2019, offering him cocaine and blackmailing him. Because he delayed reporting the incident to the International Cricket Council, he received a three-and-a-half-year suspension in 2022 for breaching Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping codes.

After completing his ban, Taylor returned to international cricket in 2025 when Zimbabwe started preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which the nation will co-host with South Africa and Namibia. Givemore Makoni, the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket, convinced the wicketkeeper-batter to return to the international side with that flagship tournament on the horizon.

Chasing National Milestones Against Australia

The series serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming World Cup, with Australia leading Zimbabwe 1-0 after the opening match at the Harare Sports Ground. Beyond the international longevity record, Taylor is closing in on a prominent national benchmark held by former teammate Andy Flower.

Photo: Sportstar

Flower scored 6,786 runs across 208 innings during his career. Entering the series against Australia with 6,704 runs, Taylor requires only 82 runs to surpass Flower’s record and become Zimbabwe’s leading run-scorer in the format.

India vs Zimbabwe: Mayank Yadav Shines as Gambhir Leads Team to Victory

Where the All-Time Career Spans Stand

Behind Taylor and Tendulkar, international cricket features several other long-serving veterans in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya sits third on the all-time list with a career spanning 21 years and 184 days. Pakistan’s Javed Miandad follows at 20 years and 272 days, while Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams rounds out the upper tier with a career lasting 20 years and 187 days.

Photo: moneycontrol.com

Among Australian players, Ricky Ponting held the longest ODI career at 17 years and 4 days across 375 matches between 1995 and 2012, followed by Steve Waugh at 16 years and 25 days. Taylor’s career span will extend further should he feature in the remaining matches of the series, with the second fixture scheduled at the Harare Sports Ground.