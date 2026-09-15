Zimbabwean Woman Jailed for Sexual Assault of Teen Girl in Nottingham

A 34-year-old Nottingham woman named Karen Murerwa has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison at Nottingham Crown Court for luring a teenage girl into her home on the Broxtowe estate, imprisoning her, and subjecting her to a serious sexual assault, according to reports from ZimEye and NewZimbabwe.com.

Unfolding the Broxtowe Estate Investigation

The sequence of events began when Karen Murerwa approached a teenage schoolgirl walking near her home on the Broxtowe estate. Despite the teenager being entirely unknown to her, Murerwa persuaded the victim to return to her property located on Seaton Crescent.

Here is why that matters. Once inside the residence, Murerwa escalated the situation by locking the door, confiscating the girl’s mobile phone, and supplying her with alcohol. To maintain control, Murerwa forced the victim to send a text message to her mother falsely claiming she was spending time with a friend.

The teenager was subsequently taken upstairs and subjected to a sustained sexual assault before eventually being allowed to leave the premises. Following the ordeal, the victim bravely reported the incident to Nottinghamshire Police, triggering the criminal investigation that led to Murerwa’s arrest and prosecution.

Legal Outcomes and Judicial Commendation

Appearing before Nottingham Crown Court, Murerwa pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of false imprisonment. The presiding judge, Judge James Sampson, formally commended the victim for her extraordinary courage during the ordeal.

Judge Sampson noted that the teenager’s decision to report the crime “may have saved another child from a similar experience,” as reported by ZimLive. In addition to the six-year and four-month prison sentence, the court imposed a lifetime sexual harm prevention order, and Murerwa was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely.

Case Overview and Legal Details

Summary of Legal Proceedings in Nottingham Crown Court Metric / Detail Recorded Information Defendant Karen Murerwa (Age 34) Location Seaton Crescent, Broxtowe Estate, Nottingham Charges Admitted Two counts of sexual assault by penetration, one count of false imprisonment Sentence Delivered Six years and four months imprisonment Additional Orders Lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order, indefinite registration on Sex Offenders’ Register

Law Enforcement Response and Community Impact

Detective Sergeant Nicola Roddis-Ferrari of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized that the defendant had deliberately targeted a vulnerable young person, coerced her into entering a private dwelling, and systematically restricted her freedom.

“Murerwa’s actions have had a huge impact on this girl’s life,” Detective Sergeant Roddis-Ferrari stated, highlighting that the victim had initially shown kindness to the perpetrator, only for that goodwill to be met with a serious crime. Investigators expressed hope that the concluded court proceedings would grant the victim a measure of closure while encouraging other individuals affected by similar offenses to come forward to local authorities.

But there is a broader community context.