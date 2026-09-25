3 Florida Counties Declare State of Emergency Over Dengue Fever Surge

Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties have declared states of emergency following a rise in locally acquired dengue fever cases across the Tampa Bay region, including the region’s first dengue-related death in about 100 years. Public health officials are scaling up regional mosquito control and surveillance to curb transmission.

The coordinated emergency declarations represent a proactive, cross-county approach to a vector-borne viral threat that has established an active epicenter in Hillsborough County. While local health leaders emphasize that there is no immediate cause for widespread public panic, the rapid mobilization is designed to streamline administrative resources, enhance community education, and secure potential federal funding for mosquito abatement operations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Vector: Dengue fever is transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather and typically remain within a few hundred feet of where they hatch.

Dengue fever is transmitted through the bites of infected Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes, which thrive in warm weather and typically remain within a few hundred feet of where they hatch. Clinical Presentation: Many infected individuals remain asymptomatic, but symptomatic cases present with flu-like signs including fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, and occasional rashes.

Many infected individuals remain asymptomatic, but symptomatic cases present with flu-like signs including fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, joint pain, and occasional rashes. Intervention Protocol: Prevention centers on vector reduction—eliminating standing water containers around residential properties—and strict personal protection using US EPA-registered insect repellents.

Regional Emergency Declarations and Epidemiological Context

The escalating public health response began when Hillsborough County declared a state of emergency, driven by an accumulation of 170 locally acquired dengue fever cases out of 190 reported statewide since July. According to data released by the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough added 36 new local cases during the week of September 13 through September 19. This cluster includes the confirmation of the region’s first dengue-caused death in about 100 years, involving an 80-year-old woman bitten near her South Tampa home.

Neighboring jurisdictions quickly followed suit to prevent cross-county proliferation. Pinellas County, which reported seven total cases with no confirmed diagnoses since August, declared a local state of emergency on Thursday afternoon. Pasco County issued its emergency order on Wednesday after recording two dengue cases in August. Trang Chitakone, administrator for the Pasco County health department, addressed the community during a Thursday news conference, stating, “There is really no reason to be alarmed at this point. However, since we do have your attention, this is a time that we want to get the community involved to prevent further spread. Our numbers in Pasco are low right now, but we want to keep it that way. The concern is the rising number in the Tampa Bay region.”

Photo: baynews9.com

Adriene Rogers, executive director of the Pasco Mosquito Control District, emphasized the necessity of a unified operational front. “It’s bigger than any one mosquito control district, and it’s bigger than any one county,” Rogers noted, explaining that her agency has continuously monitored viral spread and adjusted vector mitigation strategies since the initial Hillsborough spread in July.

Tampa Bay Region Dengue Fever Emergency Status Summary County Emergency Status Reported Case Count Operational Response Hillsborough Active State of Emergency (Declared Sept.) 170 cases (Epicenter) Neighborhood aerial treatments, targeted pesticide application, active container surveillance. Pinellas Active State of Emergency (Declared Sept.) 7 total cases (None since August) Administrative expenditure authorization, preventative public health advisories. Pasco Active State of Emergency (Declared Sept.) 2 cases (Recorded in August) Heightened mosquito surveillance, regional coordination, public drainage mitigation.

Vector Biology and Transmission Dynamics

Dengue fever is transmitted to humans primarily by female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. Transmission occurs when a mosquito acquires the virus while biting an infected person, then passes it to another person through a subsequent bite.

DeSantis declares state of emergency for several Florida counties

Health officials note that while these mosquito vectors have limited flight ranges—rarely traveling more than a few hundred feet from their breeding sites—human mobility bridges the geographical gap. Infected individuals can travel extensively while incubating the pathogen, with symptoms typically manifesting within 15 days post-bite. Because symptoms show in only 1 of 4 human carriers, tracking true community prevalence requires thorough epidemiological surveillance and continuous testing of local mosquito populations via neighborhood traps.

Administrative mechanisms activated by the emergency orders allow county administrators and emergency managers—such as Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Pinellas County Administrator Barry A. Burton—to take necessary action to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community and establish eligibility paths for federal reimbursement of mosquito control expenses.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Hospitalizations are common for severe cases, which may cause bleeding or shock.

Photo: wusf.org

Future Outlook and Public Health Trajectory

The implementation of seven-day local emergency declarations across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties provides municipal authorities with the flexibility needed to sustain pesticide application, public education campaigns, and drainage remediation. By engaging residents in proactive neighborhood source reduction—specifically draining standing water and maintaining window screens—regional health agencies aim to suppress vector populations.

References

Florida Department of Health: Statewide Arbovirus Surveillance Reports.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult qualified healthcare providers with questions regarding personal health conditions or potential infectious disease exposure.