344 Titles: JustWatch Launches Its Own Streaming Service

JustWatch has expanded from a streaming guide into a standalone streaming service called JustWatch TV, offering free movies at launch in the US. PCMag reported that the platform provides ad-supported viewing alongside rental options and a $3.99 monthly ad-free tier called JustWatch TV Plus, aiming to reach 100 million monthly users.

JustWatch TV Launches in US with Free Titles

JustWatch TV launched on Tuesday in the US with 344 free titles available to watch without requiring a sign-in.

A paid tier named JustWatch TV Plus costs $3.99 a month, with a $49.99 lifetime subscription option also offered, removing ads for 234 titles.

Users can also rent 348 titles starting at $3.99 to $5.99 in HD, while newer theatrical releases like Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie cost $19.99.

The Launch of JustWatch TV and Free Movie Catalog

The platform debuted on Tuesday, giving US users access to an initial lineup of 344 free titles. The free streaming catalog includes acclaimed indie films and features such as A Different Man, Aftersun, Captain Fantastic, Green Room, Locke, Red Rocket, Sing Sing, Stop Making Sense, Swiss Army Man, Under the Skin, and We Need to Talk About Kevin.

Viewers do not need to sign in to an account to start watching these titles. However, creating and logging into an account allows users to track their viewing progress, matching the functionality of established free ad-supported streaming television services like Tubi TV. The streaming tools are accessible across JustWatch apps for Android and iOS, select smart TV devices, and desktop web browsers.

From Guide to Competitor: Everything About the JustWatch TV Launch

JustWatch TV Plus Removes Ads for Monthly Fee

For users who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, the platform introduced JustWatch TV Plus. Priced at $3.99 a month, this subscription removes ads for 234 titles available at launch. The service also offers a $49.99 lifetime subscription option, though it is unclear if that purchase will stay available.

Subscribers to JustWatch TV Plus also receive 10% off select rentals and unlock Pro features, including advanced search filters. Alongside free streaming, JustWatch TV launched with 348 titles available for rental. These include movies like Arrival, Friday the 13th, Good Will Hunting, Scary Movie 6, Scream 7, The Godfather, The Running Man, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Service Tier Pricing Structure Content Availability JustWatch TV Plus $3.99 per month / $49.99 lifetime option 234 titles without ads, plus 10% rental discounts Digital Rentals $3.99 to $5.99 standard HD (select new releases higher) 348 rentable titles in HD (no 4K support)

JustWatch Targets 100 Million Monthly Users

Most standard HD rentals on the platform cost between $3.99 and $5.99, with no 4K streaming option provided. However, pricing varies for active theatrical titles. For instance, Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie costs $19.99 to rent in HD, matching the purchase price of the same movie in 4K UHD on Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview with StreamTV Insiders, Quentin Carbonell, JustWatch’s head of global content acquisitions and strategy, outlined the company’s long-term audience goals. Carbonell stated that the service intends to reach 100 million monthly users in the coming years. He noted that user search data will help power personalized recommendations across the new streaming environment, combining traditional guide discovery with direct platform streaming.