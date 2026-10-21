Ed Snider allowed banners for Soviet Jewry at Spectrum match

In January 1976, Ed Snider, chairman of the company that owned the Philadelphia Flyers, orchestrated a high-profile political stand by allowing signs highlighting the plight of Soviet Jewish refuseniks to be displayed inside the Spectrum during an exhibition match against the Soviet Red Army team, as detailed in recent screenings of the documentary Cold War in Philly.

Philadelphia Flyers Face Soviet Red Army at the Spectrum

On January 11, 1976, the reigning Stanley Cup champion Philadelphia Flyers faced the Soviet Red Army at the Spectrum. The fixture marked the climax of an exhibition series where Soviet squads had previously dominated. Yet the action on the ice was soon matched by tensions in the arena concourses and seating bowls.

Working alongside local activist groups, Ed Snider permitted banners drawing attention to Soviet Jews who were barred from leaving the country to be hung throughout the venue. Players heading out for pregame warmups immediately noticed the messaging. Jimmy Watson, one of five Flyers from that roster who attended a recent screening of Cold War in Philly at the Betty and Milton Katz JCC in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, noted that the team was fully aware of the political subtext.

Larry Goodenough, who scored the final goal for Philadelphia in the 4-1 victory, also recalled seeing the signage. Meanwhile, rugged forward Bob Kelly maintained that his focus remained strictly on the physical demands of the game itself, noting that politics fell outside his immediate responsibilities on the ice.

Forced Removal of Banners and On-Ice Fallout

The visibility of the signs proved short-lived. According to accounts detailed in the documentary directed by Joe Amodei, the Soviet delegation demanded the removal of all banners before the opening faceoff, refusing to play until the signs came down.

The physical style of the Broad Street Bullies added an extra layer of hostility to the matchup. Midway through the contest, Flyers defenseman Ed Van Impe delivered a heavy check to Soviet star Valeri Kharlamov. In protest, the Russian side temporarily pulled their team off the ice.

The game resumed only after Ed Snider intervened, informing the visiting squad that they would not be paid if they failed to return to the ice. Philadelphia ultimately secured a 4-1 win, providing a measure of pride for a league that often chafed at the physical dominance of the Flyers.

Game Detail Record / Fact Date of Match January 11, 1976 Venue The Spectrum, Philadelphia Result Philadelphia Flyers 4, Soviet Red Army 1 Key Incident Temporary Soviet walkout following check on Valeri Kharlamov

Lindy Snider Reflects on Her Father's Fight Against Injustice

For Lindy Snider, her father’s actions in 1976 reflected a lifelong aversion to injustice that shaped the family’s trajectory until his death in 2016. She noted that her father possessed an early awareness of global antisemitism and totalitarian oppression, traits that drew frequent skepticism from his peers at the time.

Decades later, the Snider family continues to remain active in causes supporting refusenik-era ideals and contemporary community protection. Reflecting on the climate following the October 7, 2023 Hamas raids in Israel, Lindy Snider stated that the current rise in global antisemitism would have galvanized her father to take immediate, direct action as a steward of his community.