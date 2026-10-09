44 Patients Tested in First Trial for Uveal Melanoma Drug

An oral investigational drug called roginolisib has successfully completed its first-in-human clinical trial against metastatic uveal melanoma, a form of cancer originating inside the eye. Published in Nature Communications on October 9, 2026, the phase I study evaluated 44 patients to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunological activity of targeting the PI3Kδ protein in advanced solid tumors.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Targeting the Immune System: Roginolisib works by blocking a specific protein called PI3Kδ, which reduces regulatory T cells—immune cells that can inadvertently shield tumors from the body’s natural defenses.

Roginolisib works by blocking a specific protein called PI3Kδ, which reduces regulatory T cells—immune cells that can inadvertently shield tumors from the body’s natural defenses. Early Safety Profile: The initial phase I trial focused primarily on safety, finding that severe drug-related toxicities were limited to three out of 44 participants.

The initial phase I trial focused primarily on safety, finding that severe drug-related toxicities were limited to three out of 44 participants. Preliminary Data Only: While one patient achieved a partial reduction and 13 showed stable disease at 16 weeks, researchers emphasize that this early, non-randomized trial does not prove long-term survival advantages.

Clinical Mechanism of Action and Trial Demographics

Uveal melanoma develops within the pigmented cells of the uvea—encompassing the iris, ciliary body, and choroid—and represents a distinct clinical entity from cutaneous melanoma. When it metastasizes, it most frequently spreads to the liver, presenting significant therapeutic challenges. The investigational agent roginolisib approaches this advanced stage by selectively inhibiting PI3Kδ, a protein heavily involved in cell growth and immune regulation. By holding PI3Kδ in an inactive conformation, the drug impacts regulatory T cells. These cells normally prevent autoimmune overreaction, but within a tumor microenvironment, they can suppress the immune system’s ability to attack malignant cells.

During the clinical trial led by A.M. Di Giacomo and colleagues, researchers observed a decrease in regulatory T cells alongside heightened activity in CD8-positive T cells, which are responsible for recognizing and destroying cancer cells. The trial enrolled 44 total participants with advanced cancers, including 29 patients diagnosed specifically with metastatic uveal melanoma across the dose-escalation and expansion phases. Among the 27 evaluable uveal melanoma patients, one recorded a partial reduction in tumor size, while 13 maintained stable disease at the 16-week mark. An update in February 2026 recorded a median overall survival of 18.4 months for the uveal melanoma cohort, though investigators caution that this metric cannot be interpreted as a definitive therapeutic prediction for individual patients.

Clinical Parameter Study Metric (Phase I Trial) Total Trial Enrollment 44 patients (29 with metastatic uveal melanoma) Severe Drug-Related Toxicities (Grade 3+) 3 out of 44 patients Tumor Response in Uveal Melanoma (n=27) 1 partial reduction, 13 stable disease at 16 weeks Median Overall Survival (February 2026 update) 18.4 months

Regulatory Context and Funding Transparency

Because the trial was an open-label, single-arm study lacking a randomized control group, establishing a direct comparative advantage over existing treatments remains difficult. Historical outcomes or cross-trial comparisons cannot reliably account for variations in patient baselines and prior therapies. For patients sharing specific immunogenetic profiles, alternative targeted therapies such as tebentafusp have already demonstrated verified survival benefits in randomized, controlled trials. Furthermore, transparency disclosures note that the underlying research was funded by iOnctura, the pharmaceutical company developing roginolisib, with multiple study authors reporting financial ties to the organization.

The clinical evaluation of roginolisib is now advancing into the OCULE-01 phase II trial, which will directly compare the molecule against standard physician-chosen therapies.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients diagnosed with uveal melanoma must discuss treatment decisions exclusively with their multidisciplinary oncology team, particularly as investigational therapies like roginolisib remain restricted to clinical trial settings. Because early-phase trials primarily assess safety profiles and dosing limits, patients should not interpret preliminary survival metrics as approved therapeutic guarantees. Anyone experiencing new systemic symptoms, unexpected hepatic discomfort, or progressive vision changes should immediately consult their oncologist or ophthalmologist for proper diagnostic triage.

Future Trajectory of PI3Kδ Inhibition in Oncology

The successful completion of this first-in-human trial establishes a baseline safety threshold for roginolisib in heavily pretreated patient populations. While the immunological shifts—such as reduced regulatory T cells and enhanced CD8-positive T cell activity—offer promising biological markers, translating these signals into confirmed clinical efficacy is the objective of the ongoing phase II investigation. Researchers continue to monitor whether targeted modulation of the tumor microenvironment will yield reproducible survival gains in larger, randomized patient cohorts.

References

Di Giacomo, A.M. et al. (2026). The conformation-selective PI3Kδ inhibitor roginolisib in patients with advanced or metastatic cancer, including metastatic uveal melanoma: first-in-human clinical trial. Nature Communications, 17, 10219. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-026-77358-7