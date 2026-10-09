Xiaomi released the Xiaomi 18 Fold in China on September 10, 2026, starting at 10,999 yuans, or approximately 1,470 euros. Frandroid reported that importing the device to France costs between 1,650 and 1,850 euros while running on the Chinese ROM of HyperOS 4. The foldable smartphone weighs 219 grams and packs a 6,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery into a 5.02-millimeter thin open profile.

Hardware Architecture and Thermal Performance of the Xring O3 Chip

The Xiaomi 18 Fold runs on the Xring O3, a custom ten-core processor built on a three-nanometer node by TSMC. The internal chassis, measuring just five millimeters per half when unfolded, struggles to dissipate heat from the ten performance cores. Frandroid recorded the internal screen reaching 58 degrees Celsius after ten minutes of stress testing in a 22-degree room. The device throttled its performance dynamically to manage thermal accumulation under heavy loads.

By comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 relies on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Frandroid noted that the Samsung alternative holds a 47 percent graphical advantage on Geekbench Vulkan benchmarks. Xiaomi equipped its wider 18 Pro models with Qualcomm silicon for European markets, keeping the custom Xring O3 restricted to select releases like this foldable and the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max tablet.

Optics and Leica Integration Against Competitors

The rear camera module pairs a 200-megapixel main sensor with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 lacks a dedicated telephoto sensor, forcing the Samsung device to rely on digital crops from its main camera.

The ultra-wide configuration on the Xiaomi 18 Fold uses a 17-millimeter focal length. Frandroid pointed out that this lens provides a narrower field of view than the 13-millimeter ultra-wide lens found on the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Night photography tests showed contrasting software approaches.

Software Constraints and Import Frictions in Europe

Running an import device with a domestic Chinese ROM introduces several operational hurdles for European users. Frandroid detailed multiple friction points encountered during daily use. The device lacks native eSIM support by default, requiring a physical adapter purchased separately.

Specification Xiaomi 18 Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 External Screen 5.38 inches, 1,712 × 1,168 pixels 5.5 inches, 1,972 × 1,248 pixels Internal Screen 7.58 inches, 2,364 × 1,672 pixels 7.6 inches, 2,448 × 1,848 pixels Battery Capacity 6,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Weight 219 g 201 g Base Price 10,999 yuans (China) 1,999 euros

Display Proportions and Form Factor Comparison

Unfolded, the internal display measures 7.58 inches with a resolution of 2,364 by 1,672 pixels, yielding an aspect ratio of roughly 1.414 to 1. Frandroid observed that this proportion matches the square root of two, mirroring an A4 paper format. When folded in half, each screen division preserves the exact same geometric ratio. The external screen spans 5.38 inches with a 1,712 by 1,168 pixel resolution.

The physical dimensions measure 117.8 by 83.6 by 10.68 millimeters when closed, expanding to 5.02 millimeters in thickness when opened. Frandroid contrasted these measurements with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which is taller, narrower, thinner, and 18 grams lighter while housing a smaller 4,800 mAh battery. The Dragon Bone hinge mechanism utilizes a three-link structure that supports the Flex mode for intermediate angles without unintended closing.

The Xiaomi 18 Fold remains confined to the Chinese domestic market without an official European release schedule.