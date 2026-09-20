9th Annual Olney Invitational Golf Tournament Raises Funds for Local Organization

Communities highlighted fundraising efforts for military veterans, led by the 9th annual Olney Invitational Golf Tournament at the Orleans Country Club and individual endurance feats by golf professional Jeremy Beachner, who played 250 holes in a single day to support PGA Hope.

The Bottom Line Endurance Fundraising: PGA professional Jeremy Beachner completed 250 holes of golf in a single day, raising nearly $5,000 for the PGA Hope chapter in the Tri-Cities.

PGA professional Jeremy Beachner completed 250 holes of golf in a single day, raising nearly $5,000 for the PGA Hope chapter in the Tri-Cities. Community Impact: The Tri-Cities chapter has expanded program enrollment from nine participants in its inaugural year to 38 veterans in its most recent class.

The Tri-Cities chapter has expanded program enrollment from nine participants in its inaugural year to 38 veterans in its most recent class. Tournament Support: The 9th annual Olney Invitational Golf Tournament at the Orleans Country Club successfully raised funds for the organization Olney.

Endurance on the Green: The 250-Hole Marathon

While many were still sleeping at 5:45 a.m., Jeremy Beachner was already on the golf course with a specific goal. Beachner undertook a golf marathon to play 250 holes in one day, ultimately completing his final hole at 9:17 p.m. The effort raised just shy of $5,000 for PGA Hope, an acronym for Helping Our Patriots Everywhere.

Beachner started the Tri-Cities chapter four years ago, growing the local roster from nine veterans in its first year to 38 participants in the most recent class. “One of the things we hear all the time is that they feel like they have to stay inside, they can’t get outdoors, they can’t be with other people,” Beachner stated regarding the isolation challenges faced by former service members. “Our hope is being in nature, being outside they will feel more welcome and integrate more back into society.”

Expanding Access Through PGA Hope Clinics

Established in 2016, PGA Hope focuses on introducing veterans to golf in a supportive, structured environment. The program remains entirely free for participants, offering instruction designed to accommodate physical injuries and personal limitations. Navy veteran Lawrence Smith, an avid golfer who joined the program, noted the camaraderie built during the sessions. “Vets have a way of opening up to each other, cutting up and clowning,” Smith said, adding that instructors effectively help participants work around physical hurdles that might otherwise discourage play.

According to an administrator with the VA coordinating participation at the Domiciliary at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home, the clinics provide a vital recreational outlet. The VA official noted that the program rekindles previous passions for the sport, promotes physical activity, and connects veterans with a supportive community that reduces isolation and encourages long-term wellness.

PGA Hope Tri-Cities Chapter Growth and Fundraising Metrics Metric Initial Year Most Recent Class Participant Enrollment 9 veterans 38 veterans Beachner Marathon Funds Raised N/A Just shy of $5,000 Program Cost for Veterans $0 (Free) $0 (Free)

Community Tournaments Drive Local Giving

Complementing individual endurance efforts, organized competitive events continue to channel capital toward veteran support groups. As reported by WCAX, the 9th annual Olney Invitational Golf Tournament took place on Saturday at the Orleans Country Club, raising money for the organization Olney.

Photo: wcyb.com

Participants like Chadd Bradley have emphasized the tangible psychological and social benefits generated by these community-backed sports initiatives. “I have nothing but great things to say about PGA Hope and how everyone involved made me realize that golf can be fun again,” Bradley remarked. As local chapters expand their reach, these combined fundraising tournaments and marathon efforts ensure that free recreational therapy remains accessible to veterans transitioning back into civilian life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.