Voters in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are heading to the polls, with the political future of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hanging in the balance.

A Chancellor on the Defensive After Only Sixteen Months

German politics stands at a volatile crossroads. Just two weeks after a seismic regional election in Saxony-Anhalt—where the anti-immigration, pro-Kremlin Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) scored its highest ever result—voters in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are casting ballots in high-stakes state elections. For Friedrich Merz, who has held office for a mere 16 months, the stakes could hardly be higher. The nativist AfD is expected to drain vital support from Merz’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), raising difficult questions about whether the chancellor can maintain his grip on leadership.

Here is why that matters: Merz’s personal approval ratings have nosedived to 10 percent. His political credibility has suffered continuous blows following broken campaign promises to return Europe’s largest economy to growth while cutting the AfD down to size. The pressure became so intense that Merz cancelled a planned speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, with government officials confirming his presence was urgently required in Berlin once the polls close.

Despite mounting speculation regarding his political survival, Merz remains outwardly defiant. Addressing an industry group earlier this week, he rejected notions of an early exit. “We as a government were elected for four years, I was elected for four years,” he stated. “And I want to use these four years to lead the country out of this difficult period.”

Electoral Flashpoints in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Sunday’s elections involve approximately 2.5 million eligible voters in the capital of Berlin and nearly 1.3 million voters along the Baltic coast in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Polling stations open at 8 a.m. local time and close at 6 p.m., at which point Merz and his allies will monitor exit polls with intense anxiety.

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The regional dynamics paint a bleak picture for the ruling conservatives. In Berlin, the incumbent CDU is locked in a tight race for first place against the far-left Die Linke, a party campaigning heavily on the expropriation of corporate landlords to combat surging housing costs. Advertised rents in the capital have nearly doubled since 2014. Meanwhile, the AfD is polling strongly in third or fourth place even within the cosmopolitan capital. This vulnerability stems partly from local political fallout; former Berlin mayor Kai Wegner of the CDU abandoned his re-election bid in July after facing severe criticism for playing tennis during a major winter power blackout caused by arson.

Photo: europesays.com

Further north, the situation in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania looks even more precarious for the federal leadership. Regional party officials have openly blamed Merz’s weakness for their own plummeting numbers. The AfD and the Social Democrats are running neck-and-neck, while the CDU risks recording its first single-digit result in 75 years. Should the conservative party fall below the 5 percent threshold required for parliamentary representation, it would mark an unprecedented postwar collapse.

Overview of State Elections and Electoral Pressures State Electorate Size Primary Political Contenders Key Local Issues Berlin ~2.5 million CDU, Die Linke, AfD Soaring housing costs, rental crisis, fallout from winter power blackouts Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania ~1.3 million AfD, Social Democrats, CDU Far-right momentum, threat of CDU dropping below the 5% threshold

Geopolitical Fallout and the Wider European Economy

While these are domestic state elections, the ripple effects extend far beyond Germany’s borders. Financial markets across Europe are watching closely to see if Merz can push through his signature package of economic and social welfare reforms.

Can Friedrich Merz survive Germany’s state elections? | DW News

But there is a catch. If the CDU suffers catastrophic defeats at the ballot box, the resulting political vacuum could paralyze the federal government’s legislative agenda. A severely weakened chancellor could trigger internal party maneuverings for a replacement or, in a worst-case scenario, force snap elections. While early national elections are currently regarded as unlikely, they are no longer ruled out.