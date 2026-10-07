A brand-new affordable housing complex has officially opened in downtown Orlando, marking a major milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of the area via ClickOrlando. Known as The Beacon, the five-story residential building introduces 115 new apartments tailored for income-qualifying households, offering a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans right in the heart of the city’s expanding Creative Village district.

The addition of these residential units represents the completion of the first phase of the Creative Village project. Property workers reported that 62 of the 115 available apartments have already been leased out since doors opened to residents.

City and county leaders gathered on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the milestone with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event highlighted the massive transformation taking place across 68 acres of downtown real estate, a parcel that once held a prominent entertainment venue.

New affordable housing development opens in Anacostia | NBC4 Washington

“We demolished the old Amway Arena. So it gave us the opportunity to redevelop 68 acres right in the heart of our downtown, which is now the Creative Village,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during the opening celebration.

The property where The Beacon now stands has a long history tied to the city’s sports and entertainment past. The old Amway Arena was demolished on March 25, 2012. Since that demolition, the 68-acre tract—roughly equivalent to the size of 51 football fields—has since become home to several major developments.

The Beacon opens in downtown Orlando, adding affordable housing to Creative Village

Major milestones in the district’s evolution include the opening of the joint UCF and Valencia College downtown campus in 2019, followed by the debut of Luminary Green Park in 2022.

Revitalizing Parramore and Connecting Downtown Orlando

The Creative Village development is situated directly within Parramore, a historically Black neighborhood shaped by decades of segregation. In 1962, the construction of Interstate 4 physically divided Parramore from the rest of downtown Orlando, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

Local leaders emphasize that the current wave of development is helping bridge old divides while respecting the neighborhood’s identity. Orange County Commissioner Mike Scott attended Tuesday’s ceremony and shared his perspective on the transformation.

A core priority for urban planners in the area is improving walkability and transit connectivity between Parramore and downtown Orlando. City officials note that infrastructure accessibility remains a vital concern for local residents.

Looking ahead, city leadership has already outlined the next steps for the district’s expansion. Mayor Dyer confirmed that the second phase of the Creative Village project is on track to get underway before the end of the year, bringing additional office space, more housing options, and economic opportunities to downtown Orlando.