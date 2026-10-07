Praterwirt proprietor Mile Palikukovski defends 70-euro schnitzel

Seventy euros for a single cut of meat has turned Vienna’s culinary scene upside down, prompting sharp online backlash and a direct defense from the restaurant owner behind the viral dish. At the Praterwirt gasthaus in the city’s 2nd district, the centerpiece of the controversy is a massive, bone-in breaded cut known as a Tomahawk-Schnitzel, t-online reported.

From Internet Sensation to Menu Controversy

The dish first drew widespread attention after an online food tester shared glowing reviews of the specialty across YouTube and Instagram. Viewers quickly seized on the price tag, flooding comment sections with accusations that charging 70 euros for a schnitzel amounts to an absurdity. Critics questioned whether any fried meat could possibly justify the cost, with some commenters dismissing the portion size claims entirely.

Central to the online debate was the restaurant’s assertion that the single plate of food is substantial enough to feed two people. Skeptical internet users mocked the claim, with one writing it might satisfy two children, while another claimed they could easily eat it for breakfast.

Weighing the Bone and the Beef

Addressing the public outcry, Praterwirt proprietor Mile Palikukovski broke down the math behind the menu item. The cut departs entirely from a traditional Wiener Schnitzel, which is typically sliced from the exceptionally lean and tender inner thigh of veal, known as the oesterschale, and pounded flat. Instead, the Praterwirt uses an Entrecôte—or ribeye—set on an extra-long rib bone, complete with heavy intramuscular marbling.

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According to Palikukovski, the raw Tomahawk-Schnitzel tips the scales at roughly 600 grams, with the bone alone accounting for 200 grams. That leaves a net raw meat weight of approximately 400 grams, which he noted is more than double the standard 180-gram portion served across typical Austrian restaurants. Beyond the raw weight, the kitchen handles the cut differently than standard orders. Palikukovski explained that preparing the oversized piece requires double the labor of a standard schnitzel and cannot simply be prepped alongside regular kitchen orders.

The Wider Menu Reality

While the Tomahawk-Schnitzel commands luxury pricing and is cooked in traditional clarified butter, the restaurant’s menu spans a wide range of price points. Diners looking for more traditional options can order a classic Wiener Schnitzel served with potato salad for 32 euros, or a pork schnitzel ‘Wiener Art’ with french fries for 19 euros. Side dishes such as french fries or salad start at five euros, while premium dry-aged steaks on the menu can easily exceed the cost of the disputed ribeye cut.