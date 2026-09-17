Amorim Explains Diego Moreira’s Absence in AC Milan vs Benfica Defeat

Fantasy & Market Impact Upcoming Fixtures: Milan faces Lecce on Sunday at 20:45 in Serie A, making squad recovery tracking critical for fantasy managers and bettors.

The Personal Hurdle Behind the Team Selection

Diego Moreira arrived at San Siro riding a massive wave of momentum. Just days prior, the young Belgian winger rescued a point for the Rossoneri with a brilliant brace against Lazio, clawing back a 2-2 draw after Milan had fallen behind by two goals. Yet, when the team sheet dropped for their European opener against Benfica, Moreira found himself anchored to the bench.

Manager Ruben Amorim peeled back the curtain after the full-time whistle, explaining to Sky Sport that off-field circumstances altered his tactical preparations. “Moreira had a personal problem and didn’t train with the team for two days,” Amorim stated. That two-day absence disrupted the tactical continuity Amorim wanted to build following the Lazio fixture, forcing the manager to use the winger strictly as a 56th-minute substitute alongside Alexis Saelemaekers.

Managing the Engine Room and Fitness Toll

The decision to bench Moreira wasn’t the only notable absence in Amorim’s starting XI. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot and American talisman Christian Pulisic also watched the opening exchanges from the bench, a move dictated by rigorous sports science and workload management.

“It’s simple. Rabiot had just played his first 90 minutes and we didn’t know if he was capable of playing a long time in this match,” Amorim explained regarding the French midfielder. The rationale for Pulisic followed a similar medical and physical trajectory. “For Pulisic, it’s the same thing. He played 45 minutes in Rome. You know Pulisic’s history, we must take that into account.” With Koni De Winter holding down the right side of the central defense, Amorim had to balance European ambition with the physical preservation of his squad.

Tactical Shortcomings Beyond Individual Absences

While personnel management grabbed headlines, Amorim was quick to point out that Milan’s 0-2 setback extended far beyond who started or sat.

“It is not a question that concerns only two or three players, we must progress as a team,” Amorim noted. “We often arrive near the area, but no one attacks it, even when Chukwueze crosses. Before the second goal, we had an opportunity with De Winter who was free.”

Match Metric / Player Status vs. Benfica Recent Context Diego Moreira Substituted on (56′) Scored a brace vs. Lazio (2-2 draw) Christian Pulisic Substituted on Managed minutes following 45 vs. Roma Adrien Rabiot Substituted on First full 90 minutes completed recently Koni De Winter Started (Central Defense) Retained defensive position

Looking Ahead to Serie A and Lecce

With the European campaign beginning on a sour note, Milan has little time to dwell on tactical inefficiencies or personal disruptions. The focus shifts immediately back to domestic action.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.