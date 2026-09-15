Apple Releases Siri AI to Make Products More Personal and Useful

Making Apple Products More Personal and Useful Than Ever Siri AI is an entirely new version of Siri powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence and deeply integrated into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

A more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, onscreen awareness, and even more systemwide app actions, Siri AI is now rolling out as a beta in English, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish coming in October.

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Confirmed details from the source coverage

Siri AI can understand personal context across messages, emails, photos, and more, to help users find what they need in the moment.

Siri is integrated into the Camera app on iPhone with Siri mode, allowing users to get information and take action on what’s in front of them, like splitting a bill and paying friends with Apple Cash,1 or adding a custom pass to Wallet.

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A dedicated Siri app uses iCloud to privately sync conversational history across a user’s products, so they can start chatting with Siri on iPhone and continue the conversation on Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple Vision Pro.

Context that stayed inside the record

Apple began rolling out Siri AI in beta in English, and the company plans to expand it to French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish in October, according to the release.

Photo: Apple

Siri AI is completely reimagined now that it is built on Apple Intelligence, per the release.

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Apple said in the Monday press release that Siri AI and the features that rely on it will not be available initially in the European Union on iOS, iPadOS and WatchOS.

It was reported in June that Apple said it would not roll out its new Siri AI experience on iPhones, Apple Watches and iPads in the EU because the company was unable to reach an agreement with European authorities that would allow the assistant to debut in the region while maintaining what Apple described as necessary privacy safeguards.