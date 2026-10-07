Apulia Region and Unioncamere Puglia extend Japan initiative deadline

The Apulia region and Unioncamere Puglia have extended the application deadline to 1-pm on October 20, 2026, for Avviso Pubblico n.7/2026, giving fashion enterprises more time to apply for the Puglia & Japan Connections initiative aimed at promoting local manufacturing excellence in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka.

The initiative is part of a broader push to anchor regional craftsmanship in high-value foreign markets. It links directly to the Smart Specialization Strategy (S3) of the Regione Puglia, focusing squarely on the fashion innovation supply chain.

How the Application Process Works Under the CAI System

Firms seeking a spot in the upcoming Japanese showcase must submit their paperwork through the official CAI system. According to cai.regione.puglia.it, applicants need to log into the platform, navigate to the “Catalogo Business Opportunities” section, and select the “Puglia & Japan Connections” option. All initial provisions of the public notice remain fully active despite the shifted deadline.

Earlier announcements from cai.regione.puglia.it outlined strict eligibility filters for the program. Participating entities must be legally constituted SMEs or innovative start-ups registered with their local Chamber of Commerce. They also need active operations in clothing, footwear, or accessories, alongside operational websites and promotional material ready in English.

City Scheduled Dates Focus Tokyo December 3–9, 2026 Brand Promotion & B2B Meetings Nagoya December 10, 2026 Commercial Outreach Osaka December 11, 2026 Market Consolidation

The Roadmap Ahead in Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka

The delegation’s itinerary maps out a direct path across three major Japanese commercial hubs this coming December. Activities will run from December 3 to December 11, 2026. This deployment relies heavily on synergy with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Japan and various institutions under the Sistema Italia umbrella.

Applicants with questions can reach out directly to regional coordinators. Floriana Di Cintio handles inquiries for the Regione Puglia, while Giovanni Restivo manages details for Unioncamere Puglia. With the deadline now fixed for late October, prospective applicants have a narrow window to finalize their digital submissions.