Arrmanatha Nasir Appointed as Indonesia New Minister of Foreign Affairs: Profile and Career Journey

Arrmanatha Nasir, a seasoned career diplomat with a international footprint, has officially stepped in as Indonesia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs. Appointed by President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta, Nasir takes over the portfolio from his predecessor, Sugiono, who currently serves as Menko PMK within the Red and White Cabinet reshuffle.

From Multilateral Negotiations to Cabinet Leadership

Affectionately known as Tata, the Bangkok-born diplomat brings institutional memory to the upper echelons of Indonesian foreign policy. Born on Dec. 30, 1971, Nasir’s ascent to the foreign ministry’s top post follows a climb through the diplomatic ranks. Prior to his cabinet appointment, he served as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs starting in October 2024, focusing extensively on multilateral diplomacy and international negotiations.

His academic foundation bridges economics and international relations. Nasir completed his bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom between 1991 and 1993, followed by a Master of Business Administration from the University of Leicester from 1993 to 1994. He later earned a Master’s degree in international relations from the University of Indonesia, completed between 1997 and 1998, briefly stepping outside public service in the mid-1990s to work as a financial institutions officer at Bank Dagang Negara Indonesia.

A Deeply Rooted Track Record in Global Diplomacy

Nasir’s journey inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began in earnest at the turn of the century. His early assignments included serving as Second Secretary and World Trade Organization negotiator at Indonesia’s Permanent Mission in Geneva from 2001 to 2004. From there, his portfolio expanded to cover complex multilateral frameworks and United Nations engagements.

Between 2005 and 2008, he managed agricultural and commodity portfolios at the ministry’s Directorate General for Multilateral Affairs. He then transitioned to New York as a counselor at Indonesia’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, where he handled economic and development issues within the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly and ECOSOC. During the 2010–2011 session, he advised the president of the 65th UN General Assembly on economic affairs and least developed countries.

Domestically, the public grew familiar with his voice during his tenure as the ministry’s official spokesperson from 2014 to 2019, where he articulated Jakarta’s positions on pressing geopolitical developments. His diplomatic postings abroad also include serving as Indonesia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to France, Andorra, Monaco, and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO from 2019 to 2021.

Shaping Indonesia’s Multilateral Future

Returning to New York as Indonesia’s Permanent Representative to the UN from 2021 to 2024, Nasir accumulated leadership roles within global bodies. He served as Vice President of ECOSOC in 2023, became Indonesia’s first Permanent Representative to the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica that same year, and took on the role of Vice Chair of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People in 2024.

As he takes charge of Indonesia’s foreign ministry under the current administration, Nasir’s multilateral background positions him to steer Jakarta’s foreign policy amidst global shifts. His career reflects a transition from frontline trade negotiations to steering international coalitions, making his leadership a continuation of career-diplomat stewardship at a critical juncture for Indonesian diplomacy.