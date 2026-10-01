PAK-SHIELD: Digital Occupational Health Monitoring for Construction Workers

In September 2026, engineering teams and health personnel on the Yogyakarta–Bawen Section 2 toll road project began implementing PAK-SHIELD, a digital occupational health monitoring system developed by students from the Faculty of Medicine at Universitas Negeri Semarang. The platform integrates daily health entry, fitness-for-duty assessments, and medical histories into a single dashboard to track worker wellbeing and support compliance with sustainable development targets.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Digital Health Integration: PAK-SHIELD combines daily wellness logs, fitness-for-duty checks, and medication requests into one centralized system to spot recurring health complaints early.

PAK-SHIELD combines daily wellness logs, fitness-for-duty checks, and medication requests into one centralized system to spot recurring health complaints early. Targeted Workplace Safety: By structuring health data, onsite health personnel can better identify workers who need medical follow-up or adjustments to their work conditions.

By structuring health data, onsite health personnel can better identify workers who need medical follow-up or adjustments to their work conditions. User Acceptance: Initial evaluations involving project workers and onsite medical staff showed high satisfaction, pointing to improved ease of tracking occupational health indicators.

Integrating Construction Safety and Occupational Health Data

Managing worker safety in heavy construction environments requires continuous tracking of acute complaints and chronic conditions. On the Yogyakarta–Bawen Section 2 project managed by PT PP (Persero) Tbk, health data was previously scattered across disparate logs. This fragmentation made it difficult for safety officers and medical personnel to trace the duration, frequency, and patterns of individual worker health complaints.

To address this operational gap, student developers from the Faculty of Medicine at Universitas Negeri Semarang created PAK-SHIELD. The system functions as an occupational health monitoring dashboard that pulls together multiple information streams, including Health Entry forms, Fit for Duty (FFD) evaluations, medical histories, work conditions, clinic visits, and medication requests.

Dashboard Functionality and Initial User Feedback

The platform is designed to serve dual roles for workers and health supervisors. Workers use the interface for regular self-reporting of health status and to submit clinical service requests. Simultaneously, Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) officers and onsite paramedics access an aggregated dashboard to review fitness-for-duty data, track symptom recurrence, and evaluate risk distributions across the workforce.

PAK-SHIELD Implementation Metrics Metric Evaluated Observed Result Context Respondent Sample Size 9 participants Comprising 8 construction workers and 1 HSE paramedic Average Satisfaction Score 4.52 / 5.0 Measured via structured user feedback evaluations Percentage Approval 90.4% Indicates positive reception and ease of monitoring use

Following initial deployment, a structured evaluation among nine respondents yielded an average satisfaction score of 4.52 out of 5, translating to a 90.4% approval rating. This feedback indicates that the digital interface successfully streamlines data collection.

Alignment with Global Sustainability Goals

The rollout of PAK-SHIELD connects industrial safety measures to broader international frameworks, specifically targeting three United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Under SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), the platform facilitates regular health monitoring and early identification of recurrent symptoms. For SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), the system reinforces safe, structured working conditions that protect labor productivity. Finally, under SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), the project demonstrates how digital tools can be adapted for construction sector health management.

Project documentation clarifies that the software is strictly a supportive administrative tool rather than a diagnostic device. It does not replace clinical examinations or professional medical diagnoses performed by qualified practitioners. Instead, it organizes health records to assist medical staff in making informed triage and follow-up decisions.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor Digital monitoring tools like PAK-SHIELD rely heavily on accurate self-reporting and should never be used as a substitute for professional clinical evaluation. Onsite paramedics and medical personnel retain full authority to conduct independent physical examinations and override digital fitness-for-duty statuses whenever clinical presentation warrants intervention. Episode 35 – Occupational Health, Digital Support and the Human Connection

Future Outlook for Project Health Monitoring

As utilization continues on the Yogyakarta–Bawen toll road development, longitudinal data gathered through the platform is expected to provide deeper insights into construction-related health trends. By establishing a continuous record of occupational complaints, project stakeholders aim to refine preventative interventions and improve workplace safety protocols.

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