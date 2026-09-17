Australia Considers World-Leading Ban on Smart Glasses in Public Offices

As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to depart for high-level technology talks in the United States, the Australian government is weighing a regulatory frontier. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher is actively seeking official advice on imposing a public office ban on smart glasses, putting devices like Meta’s Ray-Bans under a federal microscope.

This potential crackdown marks another step in digital policy for Canberra. Following the nation’s restrictions on social media for children under 16, the latest proposal targets the use of continuous recording devices within public service workplaces. It raises questions about privacy, surveillance, and the expanding footprint of artificial intelligence in everyday administrative life.

Inside the Push to Regulate Public Sector Wearables

The Australian Public Service is moving to establish boundaries for emerging tech. Last week, the APS issued formal guidance for consultation on artificial intelligence integration across government offices. Now, Minister Gallagher has asked the Australian Public Service Commission to provide explicit advice regarding smart glasses.

The core issue is straightforward: these devices bridge the gap between ordinary eyewear and recording technology, often without the consent of surrounding individuals. The proposed restrictions would specifically capture glasses capable of recording across federal workplaces.

“The APS should always set the standard as a model employer,” Ms. Gallagher said. “Technology is changing rapidly and as a major employer the commonwealth needs to make sure our workplace policies keep pace. Smart glasses can raise legitimate privacy and security concerns, particularly because of their ability to record and capture information, and we need clear and consistent guidance for public servants.”

Silicon Valley Itineraries and Global Digital Standards

The domestic focus on wearables forms part of a broader international agenda for the Prime Minister this week. Mr. Albanese is traveling to California to meet directly with Apple chairman Tim Cook at the invitation of the Silicon Valley executive. From there, he will travel to the United Nations in New York to promote Australia’s digital safety frameworks.

The government is eager to position its regulatory posture as a standard. “Australia is working to prevent online harm, particularly for our children, and I am proud that Australia is setting the world standard for digital safety,” Mr. Albanese stated. These diplomatic stops aim to balance the economic upside of the artificial intelligence boom with domestic safeguards.

“We must make sure this growth happens in a way that works for Australians and in our national interest,” Mr. Albanese added during preparations for his departure. “That means attracting investment and backing innovation, while putting the right protections in place as technology evolves. We want Australia to be a country that helps shape the AI age, rather than simply responding to it.”

Economic Transformations and the 2026 Intergenerational Report

While the executive branch navigates hardware bans and tech diplomacy, federal economic agencies are tracking the shifts driven by machine learning. Treasurer Jim Chalmers met with Anthropic special envoy Jeff Bleich to discuss AI governance structures just ahead of the release of the 2026 Intergenerational Report.

Mr. Chalmers noted that artificial intelligence is shaping up to be the biggest economic transformation of our lifetime. Capital investment in cloud computing providers alone is projected to exceed $1 trillion in 2026, according to the report’s preliminary excerpts. Australia aims to anchor itself within this expanding supply chain.

“Australia brings a great deal to this: a skilled workforce, strong institutions and a clear-eyed approach to new technology,” Mr. Bleich said in a statement, emphasizing the value of bilateral cooperation between Canberra and American tech developers. As federal departments finalize their policies on smart devices and AI integration, the tension between rapid commercial innovation and public sector privacy will continue to test the government’s resolve. How do you view the balance between workplace privacy and the adoption of wearable tech? Let us know your thoughts below.