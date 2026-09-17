New Volkswagen ID. Polo Arrives in Latvia with Up to 454 km Range

As the electric vehicle market adjusts to shifting consumer demand, Volkswagen (XETRA: VOW) has introduced the fully electric ID. Polo to the Latvian market starting this week. With a base price of 24,770 euros, the compact EV offers a range of up to 454 kilometers and targets budget-conscious European urban buyers.

The Bottom Line Pricing and Trims: The ID. Polo launches in Latvia across three trim levels—City, Life, and Style—starting at 24,770 euros.

The ID. Polo launches in Latvia across three trim levels—City, Life, and Style—starting at 24,770 euros. Performance Metrics: Built on the MEB+ platform, the vehicle delivers up to 454 km of range, supports 105 kW DC fast charging, and handles a charge cycle from 10 to 80 % in roughly 24 minutes.

Built on the MEB+ platform, the vehicle delivers up to 454 km of range, supports 105 kW DC fast charging, and handles a charge cycle from 10 to 80 % in roughly 24 minutes. Market Position: This launch expands Volkswagen’s regional footprint, building on a Baltics sales volume of over 11,500 units managed by Møller Baltic Import.

Engineering the Entry-Level EV Transition For decades, the traditional Polo served as a high-volume entry point for European drivers, registering more than 20 million sales globally. Bringing this nameplate into the battery-electric vehicle segment represents a calculated shift for Volkswagen. By utilizing the updated MEB+ architecture, engineers managed to preserve the car’s compact exterior footprint while extending interior passenger space and maintaining a 441-liter cargo capacity. Here is the math: at a starting price from 24,770 eiro, the ID.

Charging Speeds and Infrastructure Realities To counter this, the ID. Polo relies on a maximum direct current fast-charging capacity of 105 kW. Under optimal conditions at public charging stations, replenishment from 10 to 80 % takes approximately 24 minutes.

Regional Distribution and Fleet Integration The distribution of the ID. Polo across Latvia is anchored by Møller Baltic Import SE, the regional wholesale entity under Møller Mobility Group AS. Financial reports indicate that Møller Baltic Import posted a turnover of 373,16 million eiro and a profit of 10,21 miljons eiro, underscoring a stable operational foundation as local dealerships begin accepting test-drive reservations. Key Specifications and Financial Metrics: Volkswagen ID. Polo Launch Metric Specification / Data Point Base Price (Latvia) From 24,770 EUR Trim Levels City, Life, Style Maximum Range Up to 454 km DC Fast Charging Up to 105 kW (10-80 % in ~24 mins) Cargo Capacity Up to 441 liters Towing Capacity Up to 1,200 kg (depending on version) Parent Group Wholesale Turnover 373,16 miljoni eiro (Møller Baltic Import, 2024) Furthermore, the vehicle’s functional utility—including a 1,200-kilogram towing capacity on select versions and driver assistance features like Connected Travel Assist and Park Assist Pro—targets practical buyers rather than early tech adopters. As dealerships across the region integrate the model alongside established SUV lines like the Tiguan and Tayron, Volkswagen aims to defend its market share heading into the final quarters of the fiscal year.