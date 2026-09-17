The Fitzroy River in Rockhampton, Queensland, has officially passed an independent technical assessment to host rowing, para rowing, canoe sprint, and para canoe events for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, despite being home to an estimated 500 saltwater crocodiles.

Fantasy & Market Impact

The Technical Assessment and Independent Findings

The Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA) commissioned the technical review to evaluate venue suitability. The assessment focused strictly on hydraulic performance, weather patterns, water levels, and flood risk rather than local wildlife.

Photo: theguardian.com

World Rowing and Paddle Worldwide endorsed the resulting data. World Rowing President Jean-Christophe Rolland stated that the Fitzroy River is capable of delivering fair competition conditions aligned with Olympic standards. Paddle Worldwide President Thomas Konietzko added that the technical work significantly improved understanding of the field of play.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli confirmed the approval in parliament, declaring that the controversial regional site had passed with flying colours. Deputy Premier Jarrod Bleijie addressed structural concerns regarding water width, noting that the river possesses a 2.7km long section capable of hosting a full international standard course featuring eight lanes alongside dedicated start and finish zones, eliminating the need for major widening or dredging projects.

Controversy, Alternative Proposals, and Athlete Concerns

The decision to utilize the regional site follows months of debate. Opponents, including British, New Zealand, and German rowing federations, raised concerns regarding fairness, safety, and environmental sustainability during a World Rowing congress meeting. An open letter signed by 542 rowers—including Australian three-time Olympic gold medallist Drew Ginn—urged the state government to relocate the venue to southeast Queensland.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Alternative proposals, such as a facility at Moreton Bay north of Brisbane championed by local councils, were previously pitched at roughly half the projected cost of the Rockhampton development. Critics also flagged potential flood risks, heavy silt loads, and the presence of saltwater crocodiles, locally known as “Salties,” which can grow beyond six metres in length.

Weighing in on the logistical debate, Drew Ginn told BBC Radio that while he holds no personal fear of Australian wildlife, the distance from Brisbane and potential lane fairness variances remain legitimate points of contention. Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris countered those reservations, drawing parallels to ocean surfing alongside sharks and emphasizing a proactive operational mindset for regional delivery.

Comparative Venue Specifications

Venue Proposal Location Key Considerations Governing Body Stance Fitzroy River Flatwater Facility Rockhampton, Queensland Home to saltwater crocodiles; established regional training site; 2.7km course length requiring no dredging. Endorsed by World Rowing, Paddle Worldwide, and GIICA. Moreton Bay Proposal North of Brisbane Promoted as a world-standard coastal alternative at lower projected construction costs. Advocated by local councils and dissenting athlete groups.

Moving Forward with Games Delivery

With the independent technical clearance finalized, the Games authority will advance detailed planning, design, and construction phases for the Rockhampton venue. Rockhampton Mayor Tony Williams welcomed the confirmation, stating that local leadership is prepared to move forward with the necessary infrastructure investments to support the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic regattas.