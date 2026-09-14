Badminton: Malaysian stuns top seed Jason to claim Vietnam Open

Malaysia’s Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin defeated Singapore’s Jason Teh 21-16, 21-14 in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13, 2026, capturing the Vietnam Open men’s singles title and ending a wait for Malaysian players on the Badminton World Federation World Tour.

The triumph at the Nguyen Du Stadium marked a career milestone for the 26-year-old independent shuttler. Entering the tournament as the world No. 91, Aidil navigated a challenging draw to secure his maiden career Super 100 crown. The victory earned him $9,000 in prize money, while the official tournament breakdown noted a payout of US$8,250 (RM33,580) for the champion. For Malaysia, the win fills a notable gap, making Aidil the first men’s singles World Tour champion from the country since Lee Zii Jia claimed the 2024 Australian Open. He also joins Roslin Hashim as only the second Malaysian men’s singles winner in the history of the Vietnam Open, echoing a victory first achieved in 2007.

Path to the Crown and Jason Teh’s Run of Bad Luck

Aidil’s run to the championship match required resilience after a difficult stretch of recent form. Earlier in the week, the Selangor-born player overcame China’s fifth seed Dong Tianyao 21-18, 21-17 in the semi-finals. With higher-ranked compatriots like Lee Zii Jia bowing out early in the second round against Chinese Taipei’s Zhe Ying Wu, Aidil carried the national flag deep into the tournament.

Across the net in the final stood Jason Teh, the top seed from Singapore and world No. 33. Teh had battled through a demanding bracket that included wins over India’s Manraj Singh, China’s Wang Zijun, Korea Masters champion Zhu Xuanchen, and a semi-final victory over India’s H. S. Prannoy. Yet, the final belonged to the Malaysian, who extended his head-to-head record over the Singaporean to two wins in as many meetings, recalling an earlier victory at the Malaysia Super 100 three years ago.

Photo: Khel Now

I think my opponent played a good game today, I couldn’t keep up with his attack. I could have done better in terms of my defence. Shi Yuqi Suffers Shock First-Round Exit at World Badminton Championships Jason Teh, via The Straits Times

Teh admitted he was not satisfied because I really wanted to win after collecting US$4,180 (RM17,015) as the runner-up. Dealing with injuries and a challenging 2026 season where he won just 11 of 30 matches prior to this event, Teh confirmed his immediate focus shifts toward an upcoming tour of Europe.

Singaporean Doubles Heartbreak

The player’s persistence following runner-up finishes at the Indonesia Masters II in 2024 and the Al Ain Masters in Abu Dhabi last year finally yielded a top-tier trophy.

Photo: Yahoo

Singapore’s Sunday difficulties extended beyond the men’s singles final. In the men’s doubles showdown, the newly formed Singaporean duo of Terry Hee and Howin Wong stumbled against Taiwan’s Chen Zhi-ray and Lin Yu-chieh, losing 21-14, 21-12. Despite holding a 14-10 lead in the opening game, the Singapore pair conceded 11 consecutive points to let the momentum slip away.

Broader Results and What Lies Ahead

The US$120,000 (S$152,000) Super 100 tournament featured international finals across all five categories. Thailand’s Sarunrak Vitidsarn captured the women’s singles crown by defeating India’s Isharani Baruah 21-8, 21-15. In the women’s doubles, South Korea’s Kim Yu-jung and Lee Yu-lim overcame China’s Liu Jiayue and Wang Zimeng, while China’s Ma Xixiang and Qin Huizhi took the mixed doubles title against Thailand’s Phuwanat Horbanluekit and Fungfa Korpthammakit.

🔴 Live FINAL | YONEX SUNRISE Vietnam Open 2026 | Badminton Livescore

For Terry Hee and Howin Wong, competing in only their third tournament together, the silver finish provides solid momentum to build on as they refine their court rotation and teamwork alongside their coaching staff. Meanwhile, Aidil returns to national contention aiming to convert his Ho Chi Minh City breakthrough into consistent form as the international calendar moves forward.